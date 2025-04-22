Amanda Balionis gets back to her grind: ‘consistency not perfection’

Amanda Balionis recently shared a short video on her Instagram story, where she can be seen walking on the treadmill. Balionis is a renowned Broadcast Journalist at CBS Network since 2017. She has gained immense popularity for her unique style of on-field commentary and post-match interviews. Before CBS, Balionis previously worked with Callaway Golf and PGA Tour as an in-house reporter for tournaments and shows.

Balionis mostly stays active on her Instagram profile, which currently has about 344k followers. By sharing glimpses from tournaments, match interviews and moments from her life, the journalist keeps her followers updated. The Puppies and Golf owner often shares images with her favorite furry friends as well.

On Tuesday (April 22), Amanda Balionis shared a short video on her story, of her walking on the treadmill. She wrote in the caption:

"Back to it- consistency not perfection! Certainly wasn't perfect with my 10k a day last week... doesn't mean anything for this week!"

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story/IG: @balionis

Balionis was an important part of the team that provided an extended coverage of the prestigious Masters Tournament at Augusta National this year. She was accompanied by Jim Nantz, Dottie Pepper, Frank Nobilo, Andrew Catalon, Trevor Immelman and Colt Knost.

Amanda Balionis will be going to New Orleans soon. She will be a part of the team which will cover the 2025 Zurich Classic. She posted another Instagram story where she wrote:

"Always one of my favorite weeks of the year as we bring @puppiesandgolf to the @zurich_classic! Stay tuned for what we have in store this week 👀"

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story/IG: @balionis

Before Balionis heads to New Orleans, she shared a series of photos that made her week at Hilton Head Island memorable. Amanda Balionis' pictures included her moments with the team and their families, golf cart rides and with her furry friends. She wrote:

"It simply does not get better than this. Heart is so full from time with so many of my favorite people and getting to be Aunt Mandy to my favorite people's tiny humans. When real life collides with road life, it's something special. On to New Orleans!"

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are set to defend their title at the $9,200,000 event in TPC Louisiana Avondale from April 24.

Amanda Balionis congratulates Justin Thomas following 2025 RBC Heritage win

Amanda Balionis interviewed the PGA Tour pro following his victory, as Justin Thomas stood on the course accompanied by wife Jillian Wisniewski and daughter Molly Grace.

Afterwards, Balionis shared photos on Instagram of her interaction with Thomas. Congratulating Thomas on his 16th PGA tour win, Balionis wrote in the caption:

"It's been nearly three years but @justinthomas34 is again a champion! With his wife, Jillian, and his daughter, Molly Grace, there to celebrate, this one was full of emotion and gratitude. Win number 16 may have taken some time, but it was very clearly worth the wait."

Justin Thomas took home a winner's paycheck of $3.6 million. He defeated Andrew Novak in a playoff by scoring a birdie on par-4 hole 18. This is his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship victory.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More