Amanda Balionis hails German telecom giant in latest post: "Cool to see how they are pushing innovation"

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis has shared a new post on Instagram. In the post, she commended T-Mobile for putting together a business-related event during the PGA Championship.

Ad

Balionis attended Manheim Township High School and got a degree in broadcast journalism from Hofstra University. Shortly after graduating in 2008, she started working for Verizon Fios Channel 1; she then worked for the PGA Tour before joining CBS Sports full time.

Amanda Balionis has had a busy year covering numerous high-profile golf tournaments. Last month, she was at Augusta National for the Masters Tournament, and this month, she was at Quail Hollow Club for the PGA Championship.

Ad

Trending

Following the conclusion of the PGA Championship, the 38-year-old American shared an Instagram post stating that she was also at the T-Mobile for Business event. The post was captioned:

“Had so much fun with @tmobile for Business during the @pgachampionship in Charlotte. It’s cool to see how they are pushing innovation both on and off the course as well as providing great spaces for @tmobile customers to hang and enjoy the action like Club Magenta👏 #tmobilepartner”

Ad

Take a look Balionis' post here:

Ad

In the picture slide, the sports journalist was captured posing with another notable star who was at the event, former NFL tight-end Greg Olsen.

Notably, the PGA Championship was held from May 15 to 18, and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler claimed the victory.

“The ceiling may not exist”: Amanda Balionis congratulates Scottie Scheffler on winning the 2025 PGA Championship

Following the conclusion of the 2025 PGA Championship, Amanda Balionis shared a picture taken while she was talking with Scottie Scheffler in a post-tournament interview. The post was captioned:

Ad

“World Number 1 proving once again why he firmly holds that position. After fighting a left miss for his opening nine and finding himself tied for the lead with Jon Rahm early on the back…Scottie once again showed his resiliency and skill to run away with his first @pgachampionship victory by five strokes.”

Ad

Amanda Balionis further praised Scheffler’s performance on the back nine at Quail Hollow Club, calling it a “clinic. With big names breathing down his [Scheffler’s] neck.”

“At 28 years old, the three-time Major Champ continues to prove that the ceiling may not exist at all…,” she added.

During Scottie Scheffler’s final round at Quail Hollow Club, he opened with a bogey on the first and shot two more bogeys on the sixth and ninth. On the back nine, he shot a birdie on the 10th and two consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th, closing with a bogey.

The World No. 1 finished the tournament with a total of 11-under 273. He ended up five strokes ahead of Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley, who tied at T2 with six-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More