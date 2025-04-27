Amanda Balionis introduces 'Friday pup' now up for adoption in latest post

Amanda Balionis is a popular broadcast journalist, sportsperson, and an avid dog lover. She recently shared a post on Instagram introducing her followers to an adorable puppy that is currently up for adoption.

Balionis earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Hofstra University and has worked with several prestigious networks, including Verizon Fios and MSG Network. She is the founder of Puppies and Golf, an organization that protects at-risk dogs and supports other animal welfare operations in the U.S.

The American sports journalist is covering the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana. Her organization, Puppies & Golf, teamed up with an animal rescue shelter to bring dogs for adoption to the tournament grounds.

The organization shared a post revealing the Pup of the day, which is an adorable dog named Eureka. The post was captioned:

“Teamwork is definitely making the dream work at the Tito’s Golf Club! Puppies & Golf has teamed up with @TitosVodka and @animalrescueno to bring adoptable dogs to the Zurich Classic. Today’s adoptable dog was Eureka, and she’s ready for her forever teammates.”

Balionis then reposted the video on her story, saying:

“One more time for our Friday Pup Eureka 😍adoptable now with @animalrescueno"

Take a look at the post here:

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Eureka is a one-year-old puppy from a mix in the hound family. In the heartwarming video, the adorable puppy was captured playing and mingling with people at the Zurich Classic.

Notably, the organization takes all the necessary precautions before putting puppies up for adoption. From the information provided in the video, Eureka was vaccinated and microchipped beforehand.

Amanda Balionis walks and talks with Andrew Novak at the 2025 Zurich Classic

The third round of the Zurich Classic has been concluded with Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin in the lead. After they completed their round, Amanda Balionis briefly interviewed Novak as he walked on the greens.

Novak admitted that there was some “pressure on the chips this week” because Griffin and he had a little side competition going on. He added that the former had some more work to do to improve the game, but he was happy with how they played.

Amanda Balionis reposted the short clip on her Instagram story, saying:

“Big thanks to @andrewnovakgolf & @bengriffingolf for this walk and talk, while leading on moving day! 👏🏻👏🏻”

Take a look at the post here:

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Earlier on, the CBS Sports reporter shared a clip from the interview she did with the Zurich Classic defending champions Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy.

In the video, Balionis asked McIlroy if it was true that he was relaxed and happy now, hinting at his win at the 2025 Masters Tournament earlier this month. The Northern Irish golfer laughed and agreed, saying he was definitely having fun playing with Lowry at the Zurich Classic.

