Amanda Balionis invites fans to pay tribute to LA first responders through Genesis Invitational initiative

Amanda Balionis is encouraging fans to pay tribute to L.A. first responders and thank them for their hard work during the damaging wildfires in Los Angeles. The CBS reporter recently covered the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Balionis is an American sports journalist with over 15 years of experience covering different sports events including PGA Tour (golf) and the NFL (football). She has worked with organizations such as MSG Network, Callaway Golf, Verizon Fios, and currently, CBS Sports.

On Saturday, February 15, The Genesis Invitational launched an initiative on Instagram asking fans to show their appreciation to L.A. first responders who have actively fought the wildfires. The caption read:

"Want to show us your support by saying “thank you?” Leave your message in the comments and we’ll send it as a postcard to a first responder. #CaliforniaRises #ItsAllGolf #GenesisInvitational #GenesisUSA.”

The 39-year-old sports journalist took to Instagram to share her support for the initiative by reposting it with the caption:

“Love this.”

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story, Image source: Instagram/@balionis

Recently, Amanda Balionis also launched a “Giveaway for the Girls” in honor of Valentine’s Day. She partnered with Foray Golf to give away a set of golf apparel and a club head cover to one lucky fan. The CBS golf reporter posted a video on Instagram saying:

“Okay, so I posted about this drop a couple of weeks ago, Foray Golf. It is the Bogey Monster, and the t-shirts, the skirts, the hats, the headcovers are literally the cutest things I’ve ever seen. Like, this is the vibe I’m after on the golf course. And again, it could be worn anywhere and, of course, a hat that I’m gonna be living in this, I think, all summer,” Amanda Balionis said.

To qualify for the giveaway, fans must follow Foray Golf, tag their Valentine, and mention the name of their dream golf course.

Amanda Balionis recaps her experience at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open

Amanda Balionis was present at TPC Scottsdale to cover the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, which kicked off on February 6. She took to Instagram to share the experience with her 327,000 followers.

Balionis posted a series of photos of herself interviewing the winner of the tournament, Thomas Detry. She captioned it:

“A *statement* victory for Thomas Detry! What a stage to win on, and to do it by seven shots is insane. The @wmphoenixopen never disappoints in producing big time winners. Watching Detry get his first PGA TOUR win with his family and friends celebrating right next to him is incredibly special and we also know this is just the beginning for the talented Belgian.”

Amanda Balionis also thanked Waste Management for putting the tournament together, saying that she was already looking forward to the next one.

“All green everything at the Greenest Show on Grass ⛳️💚. A special thank you to @wastemanagement and the Thunderbirds for an amazing @wmphoenixopen. What you all do for the community and environment is incredible. Already counting down the days until the next one.”

The final round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open was held on February 9. Thomas Detry won with a total of 24-under, while Daniel Berger and Michael Kim both tied at T2 with 17-under.

