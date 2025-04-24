Amanda Balionis joins $4.7B-worth Vodka Mongol’s brand for heartwarming cause at the 2025 Zurich Classic

Amanda Balionis is in New Orleans getting ready to flare up this year's Zurich Classic with her unique style of commentary. The broadcast journalist from the CBS Network might also conduct post-round and post-match interviews. The $9.2 million event starts from April 24, 2025, at TPC Louisiana.

Before it starts, Balionis shared updates with her 344k followers about her time in New Orleans. On Thursday, she shared a new Instagram story, where she talked about a heartwarming cause.

Balionis shared a banner that showed her organization, Puppies and Golf's collaboration with Tito's Handmade Vodka at the Zurich Classic. She wrote:

"Heading to the zurich_classic today? Swing by the @titosvodka club between 17 & 18 and meet an adoptable pup from @animalrescueno! $1 from every cocktail sold will be donated to @puppiesandgolf 🐶⛳️"

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story/IG: @balionis

Tito's Handmade Vodka is a beverage brand that brews its Vodka from yellow corn. Founded by Bert Beveridge or Tito Beveridge in 1997, this company will donate a dollar to Amanda Balionis' organization for every vodka bottle sold at the Zurich Classic. As reported by Forbes, Bert Beveridge has a staggering net worth of $4.7 billion.

As per her story, fans who buy vodka from Tito's will also be able to meet a dog from the Animal Rescue Center of New Orleans. Yesterday, Balionis shared a reel on her Instagram where she visited the Animal Rescue Center. She wrote:

"Come with me to visit one of my favorite animal shelters @animalrescueno before the @zurich_classic 💙"

"We ( @puppiesandgolf ) have been partnering with this incredible rescue for the last five years. The work they do in the New Orleans community is unwavering and unmatched. They have SO MANY perfect pups ready for their forever home. If ya see one you may be into, you can find all of their info on @animalrescueno 's page!"

Amanda Balionis started Puppies And Golf back in 2020, and this was one of the moves that extended her impact beyond golf.

Amanda Balionis shares the drive behind Puppies and Golf

In 2020, Amanda Balionis sat down with Golf Digest and explained every detail about her non-profit organisation. Puppies and Golf started their journey by primarily focusing on dogs getting a secure and forever home.

While talking about her organization's mission, Balionis said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

"Our mission is to bring awareness and education to adoption over buying a dog from a breeder. It’s also to financially support shelters that are doing the hard work in making sure these dogs find a home and organizations that are ensuring that people’s lives are being enhanced with these dog-to-human connections."

Amanda Balionis also shared the bigger picture that Puppies and Golf was building, rather than just being a rescue beacon for dogs in need. She said:

"I want Puppies and Golf to be a resource for people, not only for education, but if people are thinking about adopting or fostering for the first time, they can find everything they need on our website."

Amanda Balionis and Puppies and Golf have also stood up during the crisis. Be it Hurricane Helene or the LA Wildfires, she and her organization helped raise funds through social media campaigns.

