Amanda Balionis jokes TV host “had to settle for her voice” for CBS’ latest golf show

Amanda Balionis joked that TV host Jason Kennedy had to "settle for her voice" during the latest golf show on the CBS network. The golf pundit also reposted the story that the entertainment journalist had shared on Instagram.

Balionis is a popular name when it comes to covering golf events as well as NFL events. Recently, she was covering the 2025 Genesis Invitational as part of the CBS network when she and the host called out Kennedy's show. However, it seems that Jason always wanted to be mentioned by "broadcasting hero Jim Nantz". Amanda Balionis shared the story with a caption:

"Had to settle for my voice sorry @thejasonkennedy great job this week, great initiative"

Screenshot from Amanda Balionis reposting Kennedy's story/Source: @balionis on IG

Kennedy was happy because the CBS network mentioned his and Jimmy Darts' new show "Chippin' In". On the latest episode of their show, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa join the E! News host and Darts. Through the four-hole scramble game, they raise money for the California Fire Foundation. Balionis also praised Kennedy for this heartwarming cause.

The California Fire Foundation is one of the four parts of California Rises, an initiative to help rebuild and recover areas affected by the wildfires. Morikawa, Homa, Kennedy, and Darts will also be raising money with the help of FedEx. FedEx will donate $5,000 for every par, $10,000 for every birdie and $15,000 for every eagle.

Amanda Balionis has been a broadcast journalist for the CBS network since 2017. She has worked with Jim Nantz on several occasions, and Balionis has shared her admiration for the veteran sports broadcaster. Recently, Balionis took on a challenge at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines Golf Course. She asked Harris English, Ludvig Aberg, and other pros to repeat Nantz's iconic catchphrase, "Hello Friends".

Amanda Balionis announced giveaway for Valentines Day

The CBS journalist is often seen at NFL events and golf tournaments interviewing various athletes. Aside from being a broadcast journalist, Balionis is also a well-known figure on social media. The Puppies and Golf owner has 327k followers on her Instagram profile, where she shares moments from her daily life.

Amanda Balionis recently posted a Valentine's Day giveaway on her Instagram:

"Okay, so I posted about this drop a couple of weeks ago, Foray Golf. It is the Bogey Monster, and the t-shirts, the skirts, the hats, the headcovers are literally the cutest things I’ve ever seen. Like, this is the vibe I’m after on the golf course. And again, it could be worn anywhere, and of course, a hat that I’m gonna be living in this, I think, all summer."

Amanda Balionis takes aid of her social media presence to promote giveaways and raise money through social media campaigns. She and her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf, often hold fundraisers to raise money for heartwarming causes.

During last year's Hurricane Helene and this year's LA wildfires, Balionis' company used social media and raised money for providing food and shelter to the lives endangered in the crisis.

