Amanda Balionis only lets out 2 words after intense 10,000+ step workout

Amanda Balionis is one of the most valued assets of CBS Network, the broadcast journalist is an expert when it comes to covering golf events. The reporter keeps sharing updates with fans on her social media handle wherever she goes. Today, Balionis took some time for an intense step workout.

It was just Sunday when the Puppies and Golf owner was seen engaging with the pros at Quail Hollow. Be it a Major or any golf event, Balionis has cemented her place as an on-field reporter and interviewer for CBS. Balionis' job requires her to travel around the globe from time to time. In order to relieve stress, the reporter keeps herself active.

Among other exercises like pilates or yoga, Balionis often engages in fitness routines like cardio. On Friday (May 23), she uploaded a picture from her session where she amassed 10,374 steps through intense running and walking. Take a look at Amanda Balionis' Instagram story here:

"Done & Dusted" she posted.

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story/IG: @balionis

Balionis' dedication towards maintaining fitness has been proved before as well. Besides taking time to do intense cardio sessions at the gym, the 39-year old reporter often engages in walking sessions outside. As she is enjoying some time off the courses after her time at the PGA Championship, Amanda Balionis recently spent some time with nature.

Just before giving an update about her fitness regime, she shared updates about her walk. In the video she shared on Instagram story, Balionis could be seen wearing a black running outfit and holding a cup of coffee. Take a look at what Amanda Balionis shared in the caption:

"A solo rainy walk is another kind of joy 😊"

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story/IG: @balionis

Although she takes time to keep herself fit, there are certain exercises that Balionis hates.

Amanda Balionis once shared the gym routine she hates the most

The CBS reporter's fitness journey includes ways of improving her wellbeing through a balanced and holistic approach. Although Balionis' go-to methods include a range of different exercises and regimes, she despises one of the exercises.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Amanda Balionis admitted that she hates bench lunges. The specific exercises are often done to strengthen the legs and hamstring. In the video she shared on her story, Balionis could be seen engaging herself actively in bench lunges at the gym. In the caption of the short clip she shared with her 349k Instagram followers, Balionis wrote:

“There’s nothing I hate more than a bench lunge. The drama happening in my head is outrageous during these.”

Balionis might not be a fitness influencer, but she takes her workout regime quite seriously. She can often be seen using hotel gyms to stay fit and active amid hectic travel plans.

