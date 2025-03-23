Amanda Balionis opens up about the podcast she keeps coming back to "Self Worship Spring"

American sports journalist Amanda Balionis revealed the podcast that she has been playing on repeat lately. The CBS Sports reporter posted a picture on Instagram saying that she couldn’t get enough of a self-care episode on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast.

The 39-year-old has been a sports journalist since 2009. At the beginning of her career, she covered high school sports for MSG Network and Verizon Fios Channel 1. After that, she became an in-house reporter for the PGA Tour and then Callaway Golf. In 2017, the 38-year-old started working with CBS Sports as a part-time reporter before moving to full-time work covering college football, NFL games, and golf events.

Balionis, who keeps an active Instagram profile, recently disclosed her podcast preferences to her 329,000 followers. On Saturday, March 22, she posted a picture of an episode of the We Can Do Hard Things podcast, saying:

“This original episode aired a couple of years ago and I continue to come back to it. As @tinx has proclaimed this Self Worship Spring… this is the perfect place to start. Happy Saturday!

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@balionis

The episode she referred to is focused on self-care and teaching people how to identify their real needs. The podcast is hosted by Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, and Amanda Doyle.

A few hours after she posted about self-care, Balionis shared a selfie where she showed off her outfit as she headed to brunch. In the picture she shared, the CBS Sports reporter donned a white and black top with a pair of jeans while smiling into the camera.

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Besides focusing on self-care, Amanda Balionis has been on other personal journeys this year. She revealed that she underwent an egg retrieval surgery, which she documented and shared on Instagram.

The American sports journalist shared a video detailing the journey from her doctor’s appointments until the surgery. She revealed that she was happy she went through the process, and although it was not easy, it was worth it for her.

Amanda Balionis makes an appearance in Netflix’s Full Swing

Netflix recently released the third season of its hit documentary TV series Full Swing, and Amanda Balionis made an appearance in it. The series is a reality show that follows the lives of PGA Tour stars both on and off the golf course.

Ahead of the season premiere, Balionis shared some behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram. She captioned the post:

“Full Swing season 3: officially activated 🤩 can’t wait to hear your favorite storylines and who your new favorite players are after you binge the series!”

Balionis appeared in several episodes in the new season. The season also features top golfers such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Rory McIlroy.

