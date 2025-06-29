Amanda Balionis picks the golfer who could be in the "right zone" to win the 2025 Rocket Classic

Amanda Balionis is at Detroit Golf Club right now, as the final round of the 2025 Rocket Classic unfolds on Sunday, June 29. Before the start of the Round 4 play at Detroit Golf Club, the CBS Reporter shared a video on Instagram stories where she picked Jake Knapp as the potential winner.

The $9,600,000 PGA Tour event is currently underway in Detroit as pros like Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick are battling it out over the final 18 holes. Before the final round started, Amanda Balionis shared a series of predictions with her 354k Instagram followers.

The broadcast journalist explained that Jake Knapp could be the guy who is in the 'exact right zone' to make it big in the final round. Balionis also claimed that the PGA Tour pro told her he would win the title on Sunday. Amanda Balionis said:

"Jake Knapp is another guy up there at the top looking for the second win of his career. He said, I know I shot the course record on Friday, he said, but I feel like maybe this was the kind of week I needed in order to put the Sunday finish out there that I had been searching for."

"He's been in contention a few times this season, just has had problems closing. He could be in the exact right zone to get win at number two," she added.

It's worth noting that Knapp shot an 11-under par score on Friday while playing the second round of the 2025 Rocket Classic. The golfer scored nine birdies and one eagle, completing R2 without any bogeys.

As Amanda Balionis predicted via her story, Knapp is still in contention. As of this writing, the golfer is tied in the second position on the leaderboard with a total score of 21-under par, just one stroke behind leader Chris Kirk.

Before the final round of the contest at Detroit Golf Club, Balionis also held her regular on-course interviews and had a funny encounter after her interaction with Jake Knapp.

Amanda Balionis has a hilarious exchange with Jake Knapp's girlfriend before Rocket Classic finale

Amanda Balionis interviewed Knapp shortly after the third round of play at the Rocket Classic Round on Saturday. In R3, Knapp finished the round with a total round score of 6-under par 66.

The behind-the-scenes clip of Amanda Balionis interviewing Jake Knapp was shared by the golfer's girlfriend, Makena White, on Instagram stories. Makena White shared a funny caption aimed at the CBS Reporter:

"Ask him if he has a crush on me @balionis 🍞 "

Balionis had a hilarious reply to White as she ended up reposting the story on her Instagram profile. She wrote:

"Took all of my self control not to ask about the mandatory toast consumption."

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story - IG@balionis

Balionis will shortly resume her interviewing role at the end of Round 4 at the Detroit Golf Club.

