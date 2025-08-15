  • home icon
  Amanda Balionis poses in red bikini on her latest boat day

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Aug 15, 2025
CBS Sports reporter, Amanda Balionis, recently enjoyed a “happy” day on a boat promoted by the beverage brand, Halfday Iced Tea. She shared a clip from her day, showing off the red swimsuit she wore.

Balionis posted a video on her Instagram story showing the water view from the boat, which was branded, “Halfday Iced Tea.” She then turned the camera to reveal her outfit for the day, a red one-piece swimsuit paired with a cream colored hat from the brand, Alo. The sports journalist completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a gold layered necklace.

In the clip Balionis shared, she could be seen sitting down next to a friend of hers, who smiled at the camera while wearing a pair of black shorts. She wrote in the caption,

“Some happy hours are better than others.”
Image taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

Lately, Amanda Balionis has been spotted relaxing and unwinding by water bodies. After a busy season of reporting golf tournaments, she went on vacation to Ibiza, Spain, where she shared precious moments with a group of friends on the beach.

The 39-year-old journalist documented her trip to Spain in a 20-slide Instagram carousel. In one picture, she was spotted wearing a white two-piece swimsuit paired with sunglasses and a white hat. She could be seen holding a large coconut drink while smiling at the camera.

The post’s caption read,

“Hey Ibiza… It was really nice to meet ya 🤝”
Amanda Balionis expressed gratitude for being able to take the trip with her “best friends,” whom she met in elementary school. She wrote that she’ll never take the experience for granted, and added that her 5th-grade self would be proud of the progress everyone in the friend group has made so far.

Amanda Balionis shares a heartwarming post looking back on the golf season

The Wyndham Championship held its final round on August 3, marking the end of the regular golf season. After CBS Sports stepped back from broadcasting, Amanda Balionis shared an Instagram post recapping her experience reporting the game throughout the season.

Balionis’ post showed members of the CBS Sports broadcast crew posing outside trailers and smiling. In the caption, she recalled what “19 weeks on the road” looks like, noting that her colleagues often endured early mornings and late nights when broadcasting tournaments.

“I say it all the time: what you see on @golfoncbs every Saturday and Sunday is just the final 10%. The other 90% is the result of tireless effort by so many hardworking, talented, and passionate men and women,” she wrote.
Image taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Page _ Source: Instagram/@balioni

Balionis further praised the technical and production crew for their “unmatched” work ethic, tagging them as the “heartbeat” of the team. She wrote that they made the road feel like home and thanked them for showing up and supporting each other during difficult moments.

