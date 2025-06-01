Amanda Balionis posts a poll featuring Scottie Scheffler to question her 351K IG followers

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis posted a poll on her social media about the potential winner at the Memorial Tournament featuring Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin.

The fourth round of the Signature event is currently in progress at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Defending champion Scheffler currently leads the scoreboard with an eight-under-par score. Griffin is a close second with one stroke down, while Nick Taylor is in third place with -6 par score.

Scottie Scheffler at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Source: Getty

The competition for the Memorial Tournament title looks tough as displayed by the leaderboard. Amanda Balionis, curious to know about the fans' predictions on the result of the PGA Tour event, posted a poll on her Instagram story. She shared pictures alongside Scheffler and Ben Griffin and wrote:

"Who gets it done today?"

She posed the question to her 351K followers with Scheffler, Griffin and the rest of the field as the options.

Amanda Balionis' story - Source- via @balionis on Instagram

Not only is Amanda Balionis covering the tournament this week, but she also teed up at the Golden Bear Pro-Am on Wednesday (May 28). The CBS reporter was joined by Golf Channel reporter Kira K Dixon and former LPGA professional Michelle Wie-West. The trio was paired with Keegan Bradley and Max Homa.

Amanda Balionis gives a preview of the Memorial Tournament round four

Ahead of the tee off for the final round, Amanda Balionis shared her thoughts about the upcoming round of the Memorial Tournament. She started off with weather predictions and went on to speak about the players in contention post the third round.

Balionis shared a video on her social media handle, where she referred to the torment of rain faced over the week. She said:

"Sun is out. I think the conditions are going to be a little bit more benign with the winds. I think gusting will be upto 15 miles an hour today and obviously no rain so that's great news."

The American sports journalist previewed the final pairing for the Sunday game. She continued:

"We also have Scottie Scheffler as our solo leader. Not shocking for anybody."

Praising Griffin, Balionis added:

"And then Ben Griffin, who is one of the hottest players on the planet right now. He's also in that final pairing looking for his third win dating back to the Zurich Classic."

While Scheffler will look to defend his title, Griffin will look to claim his second individual PGA Tour title.

Ben Griffin at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Source: Getty

The 29-year-old golfer won the Charles Schwab Challenge last week, with a total 12-under-par score of 268. He defeated the German golfer, Matti Schmid by just one stroke.

