Amanda Balionis stops to ‘say hi to a good boy’ before hitting the gym

Sports journalist Amanda Balionis shared an adorable video of her encounter with a dog while on her way to the gym.

Balionis is currently in Dublin, Ohio to cover the 2025 Memorial Tournament. The PGA Tour event will take place at the Muirfield Village Golf Club from May 29 to June 1. The tournament will be headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, among others.

Amanda Balionis and Keegan Bradley at the Golden Bear Pro-Am - Source: Getty

The CBS reporter got on to the golf course ahead of the tournament, except this time it was with a golf club instead of a handheld mic. Amanda Balionis was paired with Keegan Bradley, Kira Dixon, Max Homa and Michelle Wie-West for the Golden Bear Pro-Am ahead of the Memorial Tournament.

After a day of golf, Balionis decided to hit the gym in Dublin to keep up with her workout routine even while being on the road for reporting duties. She shared a video on her Instagram stories as she stopped by to greet a furry companion on her way to the gym. Balionis shared two videos, introducing the dog to her followers, as she wrote:

"Walking to a workout and had to stop to say hi to this good boy"

She captioned the second video:

"His name is Ralph and we are now a bonded pair"

Stills from Amanda Balionis' stories - Source- via @balionis on Instagram

Amanda Balionis often encounters puppies and dogs, and she does not hold back in sharing her love and adoration through her posts on social media. She is also the founder of the non-profit organization, Puppies & Golf, which focuses on rescue and protection of dogs, among other relevant causes.

Who joined Amanda Balionis and others at the Memorial Pro-Am event?

The Golden Bear Pro-Am is played ahead of the Memorial Tournament every year, with several sports and entertainment entities teeing it up at the event. This year, the field was graced by NBA legend Stephen Curry, NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, singer Luke Bryan and many more.

Besides celebrities from across industries, golf entities like reporters Amanda Balionis (CBS), Kira K Dixon (NBC) and former LPGA player Michelle Wie-West competed at the Pro-Am on Wednesday (May 28). The three of them were teamed up with PGA Tour players Max Homa and Keegan Bradley.

While competition was very much in focus on the Pro-Am day, the players and celebrities enjoyed the game of golf throughout.

Model-turned-reporter Kira Dixon shared a fun video via Instagram featuring the US Ryder Cup team captain Bradley and Homa. She captioned the video:

"Technically didnt win the pro-am… or did we?

Shoutout @keeganbradley1 and @maxhoma for matching the vibes. Thank you for the BEST day @workday_sports @memorialgolf"

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler also participated in the Memorial Pro-Am event.

