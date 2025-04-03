Amanda Balionis recaps Round one of Augusta Women’s Amateur

The Augusta National Women's Amateur teed off on Wednesday. CBS reporter Amanda Balionis recapped the Round one of the tournament.

Day one was packed with birdies and stellar performances. Stanford University Junior Megha Ganne leads the scoreboard heading into the second round.

Amanda Balionis mentioned a record set at the Augusta National Women's Amateur as she recapped the first round:

"We didn't have to wait long for history to be made. After 18 holes, we have a new record at the Augusta National Women's Amateur set by Megha Ganne."

Megha Ganne is atop the leaderboard after carding a nine-under 63, having a two-stroke lead.

Balionis went on to break down the Stanford Cardinal's game on Wednesday, whose lowest score to date was a two-under 70. Megha Ganne birdied seven holes by the end of the day and an eagle on the third.

The CBS reporter interviewed Megha, who said: (0:49)

"This is my lowest tournament round ever, and I feel like I've hit every combination of bad shots out here and a lot of good ones.

"So I felt like I was walking out there and just seeing myself play the hole a bunch, so it felt like I knew exactly what I needed to do."

Megha Ganne at Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 - Round One (Source: Getty)

Lottie Woad, meanwhile, finished the day second on the leaderboard, with a score of 65. The English golfer is the defending champion at Augusta as well as the World No.1.

Speaking about Woad's game in the first round, the CBS reporter said (1:16)

"Lottie Woad entered this week as an improved player, especially from 150 yards."

Reiterating what the defending champion said in the interview, Amanda added:

"She said her goal was simply to put herself in the mix come Saturday afternoon. Well, the junior out Florida State University has executed her plan to a tee."

Balionis wrapped up round one recap by highlighting the strong competition at the Augusta National Women's Amateur, where 47 of the top 50 players in the world are contending, of whom only 30 will reach the final round on Saturday.

Amanda Balionis doesn't hold back from cheering the golfers

The CBS reporter makes great use of the social media platform to cheer on golfers, in this case players at the Augusta Women's Amateur.

Amanda celebrated Megha Ganne's record at Augusta, which was also her career best, on Instagram.

Balionis' story via Instagram (Source- Amanda Balionis@Instagram)

Balionis also shared Lottie Woad's first-round score and captioned the story:

"World Number 1 doing World Number 1 things."

Balionis' story on Instagram (Source- Amanda Balionis@Instagram)

Lottie Woad is on her way to defend her title, which will make her the first player to do so.

