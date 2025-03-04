Amanda Balionis recently shared updates while enjoying her time at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Amelia Island, Florida. The CBS journalist shared the news with her fans via a story on her Instagram profile.

Balionis currently has around 328K followers on her Instagram profile. She keeps her followers updated with her day-to-day activities, be it reporting from the field or spending holidays. On Tuesday (March 4), Balionis shared a picture on her Instagram profile where she can be seen having a drink with her friends. Amanda Balionis uploaded the picture sharing whereabouts of her luxurious suite in the caption:

"Soul recharged"

Screenshot from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story / @balionis on IG

Balionis is staying in one of the top rated hotels in Amelia City, located near Jacksonville, Florida. As listed on the official JW Marriott portal, the Ritz-Carlton amenity costs a minimum of $990 per night of stay.

Rates of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Amelia Island/ source: JW Marriott official website

Amanda Balionis is probably on a relaxing vacation with some of her friends, Holly Hooper and Jen Turk.

In a previous Instagram story, she shared an old-versus-new styled photo while tagging Hooper and Turk in the caption. In the picture captioned 2025, the golf pundit could be seen sporting a bright pink top as she clicked a picture at the poolside. Amanda Balionis wrote in the caption while sharing a throwback from 2019:

"Six years and a whole lot of life lived in between... still us"

Screenshot from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story / @balionis on IG

Balionis is spending time away from the golf courses for now. She last appeared on the live coverage of the CBS network from the Torrey Pines golf course on February 16.

Balionis was hosting the 2025 Genesis Invitational as a broadcasting journalist. After the tournament got wrapped up, Balionis posted an update on Instagram. Besides sharing photos of her from the field, she praised PGA Tour pro Ludvig Aberg for acing the event as well.

"What a week. What a field. What a host. What a finish Ludvig Aberg told me he's a leaderboard watcher from start to finish and knew he had to get to -12 to get it done. He caught fire on the back nine and did exactly that. What a story of redemption after being knocked out the tournament at this course just a few weeks ago due to sickness."

Amanda Balionis' contributions are beyond golf courses

Besides being a journalist at CBS Network from 2017, Balionis is the founder of Puppies and Golf. This non-profit organisation is solely focused to help animals and dogs in need. With Balinois on their side, Puppies and Golf uses social media to leave an impression.

Amanda Balionis often holds fundraising events through her Instagram, where she urges her followers to donate for heartwarming causes. Be it last year's Hurricane Helene or this year's Pacific Palisades fires, Puppies and Golf made donations for relief. They have been consistent in finding homes for dogs. They also use their platform to connect to different pet supply stores as well.

Balionis founded this organisation back in 2020. For four years now, the 39-year-old journalist and her NGO have constantly advocated for dogs who need shelters.

