Amanda Balionis reveals the weirdest beauty trend she has ever tried: "Tony the Tiger orange"

Amanda Balionis recently shared her experience regarding a beauty trend where her eyebrows turned orange like Tony the Tiger. The CBS journalist revealed that this mishap occurred after she tried to match her eyebrows with her bleach highlights.

Balionis shared this funny update on her official Instagram profile, where she currently holds over 300k followers. She regularly keeps her fans in touch with what's happening in her life. Be it coverage from golf, NFL, or social media fundraisers for Puppies and Golf, Amanda Balionis stays active on Instagram.

Recently, she shared a selfie in her Instagram story while talking about her eyebrows becoming orange in colour.

"I'll start. I once tried to lighten my eyebrows to match my bleach blonde highlights... And they turned Tony the Tiger orange," Amanda wrote in story caption.

Screenshot from Balionis' story on Instagram/source: @balionis on IG

Tony the Tiger is the famous mascot for the popular breakfast cereal Frosted Flakes or Frosties. The Kellogg Company first released the animation mascot back in 1952. Tony has gained immense popularity, and Amanda Balionis refers to the bright orange colour of the tiger.

Before this, Balionis asked her followers a question via her Instagram story. The Puppies and Golf owner shared a snapshot from a "crash diet for women" published in the 1977 Vogue magazine. Below the picture, Amanda Balionis shared a response box asking fans about a weird or funny trend they had to try once. The "Tony the Tiger" confession was a follow-up to this story.

"What's the weirdest/funniest health/beauty/fitness trend you've tried."

Screenshot from Balionis' story on Instagram/source: @balionis on IG

Balionis is currently spending her days away from golf or NFL coverage. Before taking this break, she was last spotted at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 17. She was a part of the full CBS coverage of the 2025 Genesis Invitational. Apart from that, Balionis covered the Waste Management Phoenix Open as well.

When will Amanda Balionis return to broadcasting?

Balionis started her journey with CBS back in 2017 with her intriguing style of broadcasting and dynamic commentary from the field. Her popularity as a golf pundit made her a part of the popular Netflix golf docuseries, Full Swing.

Amanda Balionis is currently on a break from regular golf coverage due to her health-related reasons. CBS is also on a hiatus, but fortunately, they are going to return with extended coverage for the Masters. Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National, recently said (quoted by MotorcycleSports):

“The Masters Tournament has had the great fortune of enjoying an extraordinary relationship with CBS Sports for nearly 70 years. Alongside our friends at the network, we are pleased to extend the Tournament’s weekend coverage and ultimately deliver more live golf for Masters fans.”

Amanda Balionis covered the Genesis Invitational 2025 before her temporary hiatus. She is likely to be a part of the CBS broadcast from April, as fans are going to get five extra hours of live coverage. The Masters tournament is scheduled to start on Sunday, April 7, 2025. According to reports, CBS will provide fans with more access to one of the most prestigious events in the sport.

