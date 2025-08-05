Amanda Balionis rocks a $1,200 blazer‑trouser ensemble in her latest IG story

Amanda Balionis turned heads with her latest Instagram story, where she showed off a stylish $1,200 outfit. With the Wyndham Championship wrapped up in Greensboro, North Carolina, Balionis is enjoying a break from her on-course duties, but she’s still keeping her fans updated through social media.

In the story, Amanda Balionis posed in front of a mirror wearing a blue and white pinstripe blazer-trouser set from L’AGENCE. She paired the outfit with a white top and white sneakers, holding a coffee cup in one hand and her phone in the other as she smiled for the mirror selfie.

“Linking some outfits from over the weekend! So many of you loved this blue blazer set from @lagencefashion,” Balionis wrote in the caption.

The look features the Pilar Pinstripe Wide-Leg Pants, priced at $575. The pants are high-rise with front-slant and back-welt pockets and a zip fly with hook and bar closure. They’re made of a cotton-viscose-polyester blend in the designer color Sky Blue and White Pinstripe.

She paired it with the Chamberlain Pinstripe Blazer, which costs $695. The single-breasted blazer has a slim fit, structured shoulders with pads, flap pockets, and a button closure. Like the pants, it’s also lined and crafted from an Italian cotton blend. Both products are available on the brand's website.

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (via @balionis)

Amanda Balionis completed her look with her regular Daybreak Pendant Necklace by Pura Vida, which costs $55. It is a go-to accessory she wears with almost every outfit.

Amanda Balionis reflects on her five-month travel stretch after wrapping PGA Tour coverage

Amanda Balionis is finally taking a well-earned break after spending nearly five straight months on the road. With the PGA Tour regular season now over, the CBS Sports reporter has stepped away from her golf coverage duties to recharge.

Since late March, Balionis has been traveling constantly, covering events across the PGA Tour calendar. Her work took her to places like Augusta, Hilton Head, New Orleans, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Liberty National, Quail Hollow, Colonial, and Muirfield Village. Her last stop was at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

On Monday, she shared an Instagram post looking back at her long journey, emphasizing that she spent 19 weeks traveling for work. She also gave credit to the CBS Golf crew for their behind-the-scenes efforts.

"Hard to put into words what 19 weeks on the road really looks like. For us announcers, we have it easy - we show up to work with hotel rooms already booked, everything we need waiting at check-in."

She added, "90% is the result of tireless effort by so many hardworking, talented, and passionate men and women. Many of them are on the road for months without going home, waking up at 6a.m.- or earlier -for crew calls, and staying well past the final putt."

Despite the busy schedule, Balionis also found time for personal moments. Last month, she took a break to travel with her mother and attend a tennis match at Wimbledon.

Amanda Balionis has been with CBS since 2017 and is a familiar face during the golf season. She will return to NFL duties this fall as part of CBS’s football broadcast team.

