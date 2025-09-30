Amanda Balionis rocks white tank top as she ‘officially shuts down’ her month for some downtime

  • home icon
By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Sep 30, 2025 03:46 GMT
Amanda Balionis has had a packed schedule over the past few weeks, from covering NFL games to attending the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. She recently shared a picture on Instagram, informing her followers that she will be taking some time off to relax and recuperate.

Balionis shared a picture of herself wearing an off-white tank top paired with cream trousers and a white hat. She was photographed standing on a rocky beach and looking over at the choppy waves while holding a cup of coffee.

The post’s caption read:

“We had a month! -3 weeks ✈️ -8 cities 🌆 -7 hotels 🛌 -3 NFL games 🏈 -2 golf tournaments ⛳️ -1 herniated disc 😵‍💫 ….it is officially time to shut it down. Feeling grateful, fulfilled, and ready to prioritize some true self care over the next couple of weeks ❤️ if anyone has any great shows to stream, books to read please drop em! ⬇️”
The CBS Sports reporter was recently at the Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans game. She left Bethpage Black one day before the Ryder Cup ended and headed to the NRG Stadium to catch the game.

After the game, Amanda Balionis shared a picture on her Instagram story, showing off the outfit she wore. She donned a pair of black jeans, leopard print shirt, and a brown jacket.

The 39-year-old journalist completed the look with white shoes and wrote that she loved her choice of footwear because they were stylish and comfortable enough to enable her get her steps in while on the field.

Amanda Balionis sums up Ryder Cup weekend before resuming her NFL duties

A day before the Ryder Cup wrapped up, Amanda Balionis shared a highlight reel from her trip to New York. In the caption, she wrote that it was a “dream” to have attended the event.

Balionis’ post featured a short video compilation capturing some of her best moments on and off the course. It opened with her posing in front of the official Ryder Cup logo, dressed in a stylish animal print two-piece. She also included clips from interviews and scenes from the tournament itself.

She wrote in the caption:

“A reminder that you can really do more in a New York minute than anywhere else ✨. It was a dream to dive into the @therydercup and all the incredible activations before jumping back into the NFL this weekend.”
In her post, Amanda Balionis reflected on the impact golf has had on her life and thanked the sport for the opportunities and lasting friendships it’s brought her. She reminded her followers that they don’t have to be pros to let the game add value and joy to their lives.

