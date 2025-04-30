Amanda Balionis shares her ‘happiness dump’ after a hectic week in New Orleans

Amanda Balionis spent a really busy week, with on-course commentaries and interviews at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The unique PGA Tour event is one of the biggest tournaments of the year.

The 2025 Zurich Classic ended with Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin winning the tournament with a one stroke margin over Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard. The CBS reporter shared a relaxing moment yesterday as she raised a toast to celebrate. Today, Amanda Balionis decided to take some time off for herself again and relax after her draining week at TPC Louisiana.

Before she goes to Dallas for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, she shared a few snaps with her followers. Balionis' Instagram stories had pictures from her visit to the seaside, featuring vibrant flowers. She captioned the first photo:

"Happiness dump incoming..."

Screenshots of some stories by Balionis / IG: @balionis

Before sharing these photos, Amanda Balionis gave her followers a glimpse of the venue as well. She was spotted spending time at a seaside location while sporting grey joggers and a blue top. Take a look at her stories here:

"And breathe 🫶," read one of the captions.

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story/IG: @balionis

Balionis and the golf team at CBS Network had back-to-back busy weeks this month. The 38-year-old Broadcast Journalist spent April 17 to 20 covering the RBC Heritage. In the following week, Amanda Balionis was in New Orleans.

Apart from her on-field commentary, she also spent days at The Animal Rescue Center, New Orleans. Balionis made a post on Instagram, talking about her stay in New Orleans:

"New Orleans I love ya! Huge thanks to @zurich_classic @zurichinsurance for another tremendous week, to @titosvodka for helping us connect New Orleans with @animalrescueno through @puppiesandgolf all week and to this city for being endless fun. Onto Dallas! ✈️ "

Balionis had a brief session with the 2025 Zurich Classic winners as well.

Andrew Novak shares his feelings with Amanda Balionis

Novak and Griffin reached a remarkable milestone in their professional careers by winning the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana. The duo were facing pressure during their last round, as the opposing teams were closing in.

However, Novak and Griffin made sure to keep their composure. On hole 17, Capan III and Knapp scored a bogey. Novak and Griffin's winning moment came from that hole after the latter sank a 35-foot birdie putt on the same hole.

In the post-match interview, Andrew Novak talked about the pivotal moment behind their victory. While talking with Amanda Balionis, Novak said (as quoted by Wofford College Athletics):

"It's just a dream. The reality is that I'm really glad Ben (Griffin) got me through today. The wheels were coming off, and I was having some issues, especially after the weather delay, but he played awesome. We kept together, and you know that putt by Ben on 17 was unbelievable, and I'm glad we got that."

This was a wonderful finish after repeated heartbreaks and near misses on the Tour for Novak and Griffin. Before the Zurich Classic win, Novak lost the sudden-death playoff to Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage. On the other hand, Griffin kept carding consecutive T4 finishes on the PGA Tour.

