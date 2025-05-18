Amanda Balionis shares honest take on enthralling Moving Day at PGA Championship 2025

American sports journalist Amanda Balionis is covering the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. After the conclusion of the tournament’s third round, she shared a post on Instagram detailing her thoughts about moving day.

Balionis began her career with channels like Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Networks, where she covered high school sports. As she progressed, she worked with more organizations, such as Callaway Golf and the PGA Tour. Her journey with CBS Sports started as a part-time role in 2017. She now works full-time for the network, covering golf, NFL football, and college football.

In the picture slide, the CBS Sports reporter was captured interviewing Scottie Scheffler, who is currently in the lead at the 2025 PGA Championship. The World No. 1 finished his third round with six-under 65, bringing his total score to 11-under 202.

She also shared photos from her conversations with other top contenders, including "stars who made moves" and "dark horses" such as Jon Rahm, Alex Noren, and Bryson DeChambeau. Noren is sitting behind Scheffler at second place on the leaderboard and Rahm is tied for T5 with Si Woo Kim and Jhonattan Vegas, while DeChambeau is at T8.

Amanda Balionis shared a picture carousel on Instagram with the caption:

“It was the definition of Moving Day at the @pgachampionship today 🙌 The stars made moves, some dark horses continued to push, and the stage is officially set for an incredible Sunday at Quail Hollow Club. Who ya got taking this thing tomorrow?!”

During Amanda Balionis’ interview with Scheffler, the world No. 1 golfer suffered a coughing fit due to allergies from substances in the air, and the two joked about it. Balionis later shared a clip of the interaction on her Instagram story with the caption:

“It was touch and go, but we got it together 😂”

Here’s a look:

Still taken from CBS Sports Reporter Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Balionis also shared more pictures where she was captured discussing the tournament with her fellow sports journalists Kira Dixon and Hally Leadbetter.

Amanda Balionis announces new partnership with Kentucky-based whiskey brand

Amanda Balionis is embarking on an exciting new venture with the popular whiskey brand, Elijah Craig. The 38-year-old sports reporter shared a post announcing the partnership on Instagram. In the post’s caption, she revealed that she cannot provide extensive details of the partnership yet, but referred to it as “fun.” The caption read:

“Always love being with my @elijahcraig family, especially when they let me do something pretty special 😏 I’m not allowed to say anything else yet, but trust me, something fun is coming later on this year 🥃”

In the picture she shared, Balionis was captured donning a stylish red shirt while sipping from a glass of Elijah Craig whiskey.

Here’s a look at the post:

Amanda Balionis further mentioned that the Elijah Craig Speakeasy will be located on the seventh green at Quail Hollow Club. She encouraged fans who are present on the course for the tournament to visit the speakeasy and try the brand's cocktails.

