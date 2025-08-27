Amanda Balionis shares humorous take on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Following their engagement announcement, CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis shared a wholesome post on Instagram expressing excitement at the news.

On Tuesday, August 26, Kelce and Swift shared a post on Instagram announcing the good news. The three-time Super Bowl champion was captured kneeling and proposing to the Grammy Award winner while surrounded by elegant floral arrangements.

In one slide, Taylor Swift showed off her diamond engagement ring, which Forbes estimates to be worth about $650,000. In another slide, she was captured hugging her fiance underneath a floral arch.

The post’s caption read:

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨”

American sports journalist Amanda Balionis, reposted the engagement announcement on her Instagram story, writing,

“We’re all celebrating this like they are personal friends right? 😂😍”

Still taken from Balionis' Instagram Story

Amanda Balionis has spent most of the year covering golf tournaments on CBS Sports. However, now that the regular golf season has come to an end, she is moving her attention to the NFL season, which is about to kick off.

Before posting about Kelce and Swift, the sports journalist shared a video from Breitling, which has a licensing agreement with the NFL. The video hinted at a special announcement coming ahead of the new season and Amanda Balionis reposted it with the caption:

“🤐”

Still taken from Balionis' Instagram Story

Amanda Balionis shares a day in her life as she gets ready for football season

Last week, Amanda Balionis touched down in Atlanta, Georgia, for the 2025 Tour Championship. Ahead of her trip, she shared a short vlog on Instagram, giving her 356,000 followers a look into a day in her life as she gets ready for the 2025 NFL regular season.

The golf reporter started her day by taking a refreshing walk on a beach. During her walk, she tuned in to the NFL Daily podcast, noting that the show is her “go-to” as she prepares for the upcoming season.

Image taken from Balionis' Instagram Feed

The 39-year-old reporter caught up with all the NFL news she missed during the regular golf season, after which she treated herself to a cup of lemonade. She then headed home, where she made herself a “nutritious lunch” and packed for her trip to Georgia.

While on the plane, Balionis worked on a brief for the AWS live show she hosted at the Tour Championship. She revealed that she encountered some tram issues when she touched down in Atlanta, but maintained a positive attitude and everything soon got sorted out.

At the end of the vlog, she showed the adorable puppy that welcomed her when she arrived in Georgia.

