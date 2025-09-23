Amanda Balionis shows off bag she plans to ride ‘until the wheels literally fall off’

Amanda Balionis is en route to Bethpage Black for the highly anticipated Ryder Cup, one of the biggest showdowns in golf. Ahead of her trip, she gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her packing routine, showing a bag she has used countless times in the past.
The CBS Sports reporter shared a picture of a box from the luxury luggage brand, Away. She placed different pairs of shoes side by side in the box and revealed that she planned to place folded clothes on top of the shoes to save space.
The post’s caption read:
“This is how I pack my shoes and put (rolled up) clothes on top! My @away bag is my ride or die. They unfortunately don’t make this international/expandable version anymore so I’m riding with her until the wheels literally fall off. But all of their carry-ons have held up so well for me.”
In a previous post, Amanda Balionis revealed that she had 15 hours to unpack from a previous trip and pack for her journey to New York. She also gave a tip to her followers who are “aspiring carry-on only,” advising them to plan their outfits ahead of time as it makes the packing process easier.
“Write down every event you’ll need an outfit for and try it on, lock it down before packing. Saves SO much space, and simplifies everything for your week ahead,” she wrote.
Amanda Balionis also shared some outfit inspirations for her followers who will be at Bethpage Black for the Ryder Cup. She included a variety of weather-sensitive outfits in the lineup, including raincoats, boots, and more.
“Maybe I was born in the wrong era”: Amanda Balionis dons 70s fashion-inspired outfit at NFL game
After the regular golf season came to an end, Amanda Balionis took a step back from reporting golf. She has been spending most of her time as a sideline reporter for the NFL and was recently at the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game.
The game coincided with the celebration of the NFL’s 50th anniversary, and to mark the momentous occasion, the golf reporter wore an outfit inspired by 70s fashion. She rocked a denim jumpsuit paired with white sneakers as she handled reporting duties for the day.
Balionis shared a picture carousel on Instagram, showing off the outfit, and the post’s caption read:
“Thinking maybe I was born in the wrong era because celebrating 1975 and the debut of NFL today was pretty fun 🤩. The Colts move to 3 - 0 for the first time since 2009 and this offensive is cooking 🔥”
Notably, the Indianapolis Colts won 41 to 20 against the Tennessee Titans. The Colts have also won all three of their games so far.