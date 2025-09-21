Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans predictions, odds and picks for Week 3 showdown

Sunday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium will give the Tennessee Titans, who have had a dismal 0–2 start to the season, the opportunity to record their first win. The game will be another challenging contest for Tennessee, though, as the Colts have emerged as one of the NFL's biggest surprise packages with a 2-0 record this season.

The Colts' offense seems revitalized this season with quarterback Daniel Jones spearheading it. Their chances of making the playoffs will significantly increase if they can maintain their perfect start on Sunday and improve to 3-0.

Can the Titans avoid the key errors to win their first game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts?

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: Game details

The Indianapolis Colts will play on the road at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 21, 2025, to face the Tennessee Titans. CBS will broadcast the game live, with play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy, color analyst Ross Tucker and sideline reporter Amanda Balionis providing commentary.

Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

TV: CBS

Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst), and Amanda Balionis (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: Betting odds (via BetMGM)

Spread

Colts -3.5 (-115)

Titans +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Colts (-210)

Titans (+170)

Total

Over/Under: (43.5)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: Picks

Quarterback Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

The Indianapolis Colts are likely to beat the floundering Tennessee Titans in Week 3 to maintain their stellar start to the season. It appears to be a fair bet in this instance to back the Colts to exceed a team total of 23.5 points.

The Colts' offense is currently ranked fourth in the NFL in terms of points per game (31.0) and second in terms of total yards (891), thanks to Daniel Jones' efficiency at quarterback and Jonathan Taylor's outstanding play on the ground after two games.

The Colts are predicted to continue scoring points consistently in Week 3 after scoring 33 and 29 points in their first two games, respectively.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: NFL injury report

Colts

CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (concussion) - Questionable

TE Tyler Warren (toe) - Questionable

Titans

DT T'Vondre Sweat (ankle) - Out

OT JC Latham (hip) - Out

S Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring) - Doubtful

G Kevin Zeitler (biceps) - Questionable

CB L'Jarius Sneed (back) - Questionable

WR Bryce Oliver (knee) - Questionable

RB Kalel Mullings (ankle) - Questionable

CB Jarvis Brownlee (ankle) - Questionable

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: Head-to-head

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have faced each other 61 times as AFC South division rivals, with the Colts holding a 39–22 series lead.

In addition, Indianapolis has swept the season series in both of the last two seasons, defeating the Titans in each of their last four meetings.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: Prediction for Week 3

The Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts have had contrasting fates this season. The Titans already seem doomed to miss out on postseason football and another top-five draft pick, while the Colts have been near invincible.

The Colts will win again in Week 3 against their divisional rivals. Their offense will keep scoring, and against a Titans offense that hasn't found its footing yet, their defense is expected to be able to pull crucial turnovers and vital stops when required.

Prediction: Colts 27, Vikings 17

