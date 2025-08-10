Amanda Balionis smiles in a white bikini top as she looks back on Ibiza trip with her friends

Amanda Balionis has taken a vacation after working for CBS for 19 consecutive weeks. The reporter has been enjoying her stay in Ibiza, Spain, and has frequently updated her fans on how her trip is going. Balionis recently revealed that her vacation has come to an end and wrote a brief overview of the entire time in Spain. She emphasized in an Instagram post how great Ibiza was for her.Balionis published an Instagram picture in which her first photo was of herself enjoying the weather in a stunning white bikini. In addition, she was drinking some fresh coconut water with a small fruit slice on top. Balionis also mentioned in the caption of her post that she went on this vacation with some of her best friends, whom she had known since elementary school.Amanda Balionis noted in the caption that childhood friendships are the most genuine. She also mentioned that the 5th grade version of herself, who looks up to her, going on a trip with friends will be very pleased with it. The caption reads,&quot;Hey Ibiza.. It was really nice to meet ya 🤝 Never take for granted that many of my best friends are the ones I met in elementary school. To take this trip with them… well I think 5th grade us would be really proud of how far we’ve come, and that we continue to choose to do it together ❤️❤️ also shoutout to the guys for marrying the most fun partners 🫡&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe last tournament Amanda Balionis covered for CBS was the Wyndham Championship, which was held at Sedgefield Country Club. Balionis was serving as an on-course reporter and was firmly projecting Cameron Young to pick up his maiden win, which he accomplished with a total score of 22 under par.Amanda Balionis posts a photo sporting an oversized Tangerine shirtSyndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: ImagnAmong the many things Balionis has shared about her trip, on August 9, the CBS reporter shared one last day of sunbathing. She was seated comfortably in a Tangerine oversized shirt, a fantastic cap, and sunglasses. She identified the location in her Instagram story as Ibiza, Spain. Talking more about this story, here's a look at it:Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @balionis)Talking about her future plans, Amanda Balionis is all set to be involved in the NFL. The 2025 NFL season is about to begin, and Balionis' schedule indicates that she will be heavily involved in reporting the forthcoming season. The reporter clearly enjoyed her time on the golf field, as she recounted in an Instagram post how the 19 weeks went by.