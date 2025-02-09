Amanda Balionis takes advantage of WM Phoenix Open coverage to continue one of her "favorite traditions"

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis is covering the ongoing 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The American sports journalist took advantage of the tournament coverage to continue one of her most cherished traditions—to take a hike in the scenic mountains of Arizona before the commencement of the tournament.

The WM Phoenix Open kicked off on February 6 at TPC Scottsdale, Arizona. Also called ‘The People’s Open,’ the four-day event often features large crowds of enthusiastic fans eager to watch their favorite players compete for the $9.2 million total prize money. This year, golf stars such as Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Michael Kim, and Alex Smalley are in the field.

The 39-year-old sports journalist took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her hiking tradition in the famed Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, which is less than thirty minutes away from TPC Scottsdale. She shared a picture at the top of the mountain with the caption:

"It’s good to be (camel) back for the @wmphoenixopen one of my favorite traditions is knocking out this hike before the madness begins this weekend. *balance* or whatever”

Balionis also reposted a video of fans already waiting for the WM Phoenix Open action from as early as 5:30 a.m. (local time). She captioned it:

"Happy most fun day of the year.”

Amanda Balionis shares videos showing how the fans are excited ahead of WM Phoenix Open round 3 Image source: Instagram/@balionis

The WM Phoenix is currently holding its third round. Only the top 65 players and players who were tied in the second round will advance to the final two rounds of the tournament.

Amanda Balionis is hoping to witness one or two hole-in-ones at the WM Phoenix Open Round 3

During the second round of the WM Phoenix Open, Emiliano Grillo made a slam-dunk ace at par-3 16th, causing the crowd to go into a frenzy. Amanda Balionis recently reposted the video of Grillo’s hole-in-one on her Instagram story.

The CBS golf reporter captioned the post with an emoji of her fingers crossed, saying that she hoped to see one or two more slam-dunk aces in the third round of the tournament.

A SLAM DUNK ACE ON 16!!!

Amanda Balionis reacts to Emiliano Grillo's slam-dunk ace at the WM Phoenix Open round 2 Image source: Instagram/@balionis

Emiliano Grillo’s second-round performance at the WM Phoenix Open was one for the books. Although the 32-year-old Argentine professional golfer had a shaky start with a round of 71, he ended with a total of 2-under after making three birdies, three bogeys, and an eagle.

Grillo’s historic hole-in-one sparked celebratory showers of cups and beers from the stands. After making the shot, the Argentine golfer threw his club in the air and hugged his fellow golfer in celebration.

Emiliano Grillo made the slam-dunk ace from 155 yards. This is his second hole-in-one in the PGA Tour and the 12th hole-in-one at the 16th hole in TPC Scottsdale.

