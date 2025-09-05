Amanda Balionis wishes her followers the ‘happiest of Fridays’ as she posts video of a special guest

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis caught up with a special guest on her recent outing and shared some videos of her visit on her social media page. Balionis is currently enjoying her time off after her golf coverage season on CBS.Amanda Balionis recently flew home to San Diego, California, from Nantucket after being on the road for several months for her reporting duties. The Puppies and Golf founder encountered some special four-legged guests while she headed out and paid a visit to Java Earth Coffee, located in the city. She shared two videos on her Instagram story expressing her happiness at the sight of the four-legged friends. Balionis wished her followers the &quot;happiest of Fridays&quot; in the video featuring a special guest ( a cute pup whom she captured in a boomerang) as she stepped into the weekend, overjoyed. She captioned the stories:&quot;We are so back @javaearthcoffee 😂&quot;&quot;AND A PUPPY?! Happiest of Fridays to you all&quot;Stills from Amanda Balionis' Instagram stories - Source- via @balionis on InstagramAmanda Balionis wrapped up &quot;one of her favourite summers&quot; to head home after 19 consecutive weeks of broadcasting on the PGA Tour. Her reporting duties for the CBS Golf concluded at the 3M Open, the final tournament on the Tour before the FedEx Cup playoffs and the Tour Championship.Amanda Balionis celebrates the newest partner of the NFLAmanda Balionis, who will soon rejoin the NFL section of the CBS channel, was recently a part of an event that officially brought together Breitling and the NFL. The American football league onboarded the Swiss luxury watch company as its official timepiece partner on August 27, 2025.Amanda Balionis was named one of the broadcasters for the upcoming NFL season in July this year, soon after she concluded her stint with CBS Golf. She shared a series of pictures from the event marking the partnership of the league with Breitling. One of the pictures included her posing alongside Georges Kern, Breitling CEO, President of the USA division, Thierry Prissert, NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, the former football quarterback, Boomer Esiason, and NBC broadcaster, Maria Taylor. She captioned the post as:&quot;A massive congratulations to @breitling on becoming the official timepiece partner of the @nfl 🔥 It was an honor to share the stage with Commissioner Goodell, Breitling CEO Georges Kern, @mariataylor , Boomer Esiason, and @breitling_usa President Thierry Prissert to talk about how it all came together and what it means for fans and the NFL moving forward. The intersection of fashion and sports is at an all-time peak and it’s so much fun to watch it continue to evolve sports culture. Now more than ever, we’re ready to get this season started 💛💛&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBreitling is a luxury watchmaking company established in 1884 in Saint-Imier, Switzerland. The company, known for its chronometers, highly compatible for aviators, is now headquartered in Grenchen.