Amateur makes hole-in-one at 2023 American Express

The 2023 American Express was touted to be a thrilling contest, and it did not disappoint. The 156 amateur golfers who take part in the tournament played a huge role, as they provided a different kind of enthusiasm.

However, in a big surprise, 51-year-old Adam Fuller registered a phenomenal performance playing with the pros at the 2023 American Express. He hit a hole-in-one at the 141-yard eighth hole. His nine-iron flew in the air and landed 15 feet in front of the hole and rolled inside, creating the historic moment.

Fuller couldn't believe what he had achieved, saying:

"The sun made it tough to see, and the pin was in the back right, and I was aiming about 10 feet left of the pin. It went about five feet left and landed and rolled in, but we weren’t really sure at first. I couldn’t believe it."

This is not the first time Fuller is taking part in the tournament, as it's his second straight year. However, this is not his first hitting a hole-in-one either. It was in fact the two-handicap holder's fifth hole-in-one. He had one when he played golf with his wife last summer.

However, it was his first in competition, and it was made all the more special to be doing so while playing with pros. He said:

"But it was the first one in competition and of course it was special to do it while playing with pros."

Adam Fuller was paired with pros Ben Taylor and Robby Shelton for the impressive moment. On Thursday, Fuller played with Wyndham Clark and Harry Higgs, while on Friday, he played alongside Sam Burns and Harris English.

Being humble as ever, Fuller wished that it was one of his pro partners who would have hit the shot, as it would have helped them in the actual pro-am tournament. However, he said that being at the Nicklaus Tournament Course was a memorable experience.

"It was funny because before that I was taking stock of how beautiful this place is, and I was just thinking how lucky I am to be here. You’re looking at these mountains, and the weather is perfect. It means the world to me."

Jon Rahm wins 2023 American Express

Jon Rahm at The 2023 American Express - Final Round (Image via Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is on a victory tide, as he bagged his second title in the same month. Rahm won the 2023 American Express by beating rookie Davis Thompson by one stroke. Arguably, Rahm is the best golfer in the world right now. He has had four wins in his last six starts, which is crazily impressive.

At the 2023 American Express, Davis Thompson and Jon Rahm were cutting it tight till the final round at La Quinta, with most expecting Thompson to secure the title. However, with an incredible play of five birdies and one bogey, Rahm won the tournament for the second time.

After the game, Rahm told NBC that his body wasn't feeling great, but at the end of the day, he was happy how his swing went:

"Even when I'm saying I may not be as comfortable as I would like, I'm shooting 64s because everything is just firing when it needs to. I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it went. I've enjoyed some runaway victories, I've enjoyed some comebacks, but today was certainly a struggle."

While Rahm's victory is phenomenal, Davis Thompson's brilliant show cannot be dismissed. Certainly, the 23-year-old still has a lot in tank, and he will look to prove it in the upcoming events. He surely is a force to watch out for.

Poll : 0 votes