Analyst with 74.8K X followers shares his thoughts on Michael Kim teasing Keegan Bradley and other players

Michael Collins, a golf analyst, responded after Michael Kim teased Keegan Bradley and others who made the cut at the 2025 Rocket Classic by a close margin. The third round of the PGA Tour event is in progress at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan.

Bradley, who claimed his first win of the season at the Travelers Championship last week, carded a 6-under par score after the first two rounds to make the cut at the ongoing Rocket Classic.

Among a few others, Michael Kim also narrowly made the cutline after shooting a -6 score in two rounds. In a humorous post on X, Kim shared the leaderboard featuring all the players who avoided the cut and wrote:

"If any of these players are wondering, my locker is wayyy in the back right corner. A token of appreciation for my 3 putt on the last hole to push the cut to -6 will be much appreciated. See y’all tomorrow."

Michael Collins, a golf analyst with 74.8K followers on X, reacted by joking about how it meant that the PGA Tour Live crew would have to start their day for the third round early.

"If your locker is accidentally super glued shut, the PGA Tour LIVE crew may have wanted to also thank you for allowing their day to start at 5:30am… again. #SleepIsOverrated"

Michael Kim also made a special mention of Keegan Bradley as he wrote in his next post on the same thread. He joked how he made a mental note of Bradley being at -6 while he played Hole 17, where Kim shot a birdie.

Kim had a decent start at the tournament with four birdies to score a 5-under 67. He stood at T26 at the end of the first round. Kim also shared his feat on X to express his happiness about his score despite being late for his warm-up. Sharing his scorecard from round one, he wrote that his caddie saved the day as Kim had 'misremembered' the tee time.

Michael Kim applauded Keegan Bradley for his Travelers Championship win

Michael Kim shared his takeaways from the 2025 Travelers Championship after finishing at T42 with a 1-under par score of 279. On the other hand, Keegan Bradley claimed his second title at the Signature Event.

In a detailed post, the 31-year-old wrote his thoughts about his performance, sympathizing with Tommy Fleetwood in his close call, and hailing Bradley on his victory. Sharing his opinion about the U.S. team captain's role at the Ryder Cup, Kim wrote:

"Amazing golf by Keegan at a tournament he cherishes. I just have to say that, people put too much emphasis on a win over a top 3,4. The difference is often one three putt or one misclub in 4 days or 1 out of 250 shots.

Keegan can definitely be on the team as a player since he’s an amazing golfer but I think people are getting caught up in the moment after a crazy W. If he had finished 2nd, I don’t think the reaction would be as much."

Michael Kim currently stands at T30 after his third round with an 11-under par score.

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More