Analyst warns against rushing Charlie Woods amid 'trap door' of being Tiger Woods' son: "Allow him to develop"

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie Woods, recently claimed his maiden American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) title at the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational. Following his phenomenal victory, golf analyst Rex Hoggard discussed the young golfer’s career, saying the golf world should allow him to grow his game gradually.

Ad

In 2023, Charlie won the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour's Major Championship 14-15 age group and the 14–15 age division of the Last Chance Regional golf tournament. He has also competed in five PNC Championships with his father, the 82-time PGA Tour legend and the two were runners-up in 2021 and 2024. This year, 16-year-old Charlie Woods won the Team TaylorMade Invitational with 15-under 201.

During an episode of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav, Ryan Lavner asked Hoggard if Charlie Woods’ victory signified his “hello world moment.” He replied, saying he didn’t think it was his moment yet, but it was a step in the right direction because everyone could see his improvement. He also mentioned that the golf world needs to slow down in comparing him to his father.

Ad

Trending

“Always, the trap door when it comes to Charlie is that no one can just be happy in the moment. You always want to look ahead and be like, well, he did something that Tiger Woods never did. Just enjoy the moment and allow him to develop. And I know that’s the hardest thing when you’re the son of someone as great as Tiger Woods was.” [43:49 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Hoggard’s co-host, Lavner, agreed with him, saying that Charlie plays under the spotlight. He also mentioned that the young golfer’s victory was well-timed because it's only a few weeks until college coaches begin their recruitment.

Notably, Charlie Woods was ranked 609 on the AJGA rankings before the TaylorMade Invitational. After his victory, he shot up the ranks and is now No. 14.

A look at Charlie Woods’ victory at the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational

Charlie Woods carded 70 and 65 in his first and second rounds at Streamsong Resort. He charged into his final round at T2 and opened with a birdie on the first hole and a bogey on the second. He followed up by shooting three birdies from holes six to eight.

Ad

On the back nine, the 16-year-old golfer maintained his momentum with two consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th holes. He also shot his second and final bogey of the day on the 13th. At the end of the day, he carded 6-under 66 after shooting a total of eight birdies and two bogeys across 18 holes. This brought his total score to 15-under 201.

Notably, Charlie Woods clinched the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational title by three strokes ahead of the runners-up Luke Colton, Willie Gordon, and Philip Dunham.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More