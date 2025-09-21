Anthony Kim credits Charlie Kirk for bringing "non-violent" communication as he prays for the activist & his family

Anthony Kim has stood in solidarity with Charlie Kirk's family following the young activist's unfortunate assassination. Today, the professional golfer has shared some words for Kirk via his social media profile.

For those unaware, Kirk, 31, was a popular figure in conservative activism. The CEO and Co-founder of Turning Point USA used to visit college campuses and debate on different topics. On September 10, 2025, Kirk lost his life after he was shot in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University.

Anthony Kim, on one of his recent Instagram stories, shared his views regarding Kirk. He shared a picture of a banner with Kirk's message written on it. In the caption of his Instagram story, Kim credited Kirk for his ability to conduct peaceful discourse. The golfer also sent a prayer for Kirk's family.

Take a look at what Anthony Kim wrote:

"No matter ur affliation this man brought non violent communication thru healthy conversations & deserved better. My family & l send up a prayer @charliekirk776 & his family 2day..."

Screenshot from Kim's Instagram story about Kirk / Source: @anthonykimofficial on Instagram

Shortly after sharing this message for Kirk, the recently-relegated LIV golfer shared a music video by Amiyah, a musician. The singer mentioned in the caption of the video that this song was entirely dedicated to Charlie Kirk. Take a look at the video shared on Instagram story by Anthony Kim:

Screenshot from Kim's Instagram story about the song for Kirk / Source: @anthonykimofficial on Instagram

Kim has been vocal on social media following Kirk's tragic passing. The golfer has expressed his support for Erika Kirk multiple times besides condemning people who ended up mocking Kirk's assassination. In one of those occasions, Anthony Kim did not back away from sending brutal digs at two prominent members of the USA's Democratic Party.

When Anthony Kim sent a jibe at Jasmine Crockett and Tim Walz after Charlie Kirk's death

A day after Kirk's death, Kim reposted a clip by Nick Sortor that was taken from inside the House Chamber. In that session, US Representative Lauren Boebert was trying to observe a moment of silence in honour of Kirk. However, the request was disrupted by distorted screams, which were allegedly from Jasmine Crockett.

Besides slamming her, Anthony Kim also criticised Kamala Harris' former running mate. Take a look at what Kim wrote on X

"Some little kids lost their father, a young woman lost her husband, the world lost a hero yesterday 4 communicating his opinions peacefully & the people that make decisions 4 our country can’t respect a moment 4 prayer? @JasmineForUS is racist @GovTimWalz wishes death on people💩"

Screenshot from Kim's tweet about Jasmine Crockett and Tim Walz / Source: @AnthonyKim_Golf on X

Kim has been critical of the Minnesota Governor for quite some time. In one of his X posts, the golfer shared a video of Walz making fun of the failed assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump. He also slammed the politician when the latter failed to answer Nancy Mace's question regarding the definition of a woman.

