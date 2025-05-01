Anthony Kim reveals not knowing how much longer he had to live ahead of LIV Golf Korea

LIV Golf Korea kicks off on May 2, and Anthony Kim is gearing up to compete in it. The American golfer has reflected on his life ahead of the tournament, saying there was a time he didn’t know how long he had to live.

Kim won the 2004 Northeast Amateur, and his professional golf career took off in 2006. He claimed the title in the 2008 AT&T National and the 2010 Shell Houston Open.

In 2012, the California-born golfer sustained serious leg injuries that forced him to stay away from the course for 12 years. He returned to competitive golf in 2024 and joined the Saudi-backed league to play as a wildcard.

A day before LIV Golf Korea, Anthony Kim shared a post on Instagram expressing gratitude for life. He also revealed that he was more interested in how his life feels to him than how it looks to others. The post was captioned:

“When I was in the ER a couple of years ago not knowing how much longer I had left, lots of things became clear. Sitting here in my hotel room in KOREA @livgolf_league can’t help but feel grateful for the few that never gave up on me 🙏🏻❤️"

Still taken from Anthony Kim’s Instagram Story | Source: Instagram/@anthonykimofficial

The 39-year-old golfer further stated that he never thought in his “wildest dreams” he would be where he was with his family by his side. In his next post, the three-time PGA Tour winner shared an adorable picture of his wife and daughter on the streets of Korea.

Still taken from Anthony Kim’s Instagram Story | Source: Instagram/@anthonykimofficial

Anthony Kim will tee off in his first round at LIV Golf Korea at 11:16 a.m. local time. He is scheduled to start from hole 13 at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, alongside Chieh-Po Lee and Jinichiro Kozuma in group 14.

“Didn’t play my best”: Anthony Kim reflects on his performance at LIV Golf Mexico

Anthony Kim teed off at LIV Golf Mexico City last week. He finished with a 10-over at 51, a few spots away from last place.

Following the conclusion of the event, Kim shared a post on Instagram reflecting on his performance. He acknowledged that he could’ve done better, but still expressed gratitude for being able to compete in the tournament. His post was captioned:

“MEXICO CITY 🇲🇽 is one amazing stop. Obviously didn’t play my best but I know when it comes together it will be worth the struggle and hard work so we keep going forward 1% better.”

During Kim’s first round at LIV Golf Mexico, he shot three birdies, followed by a bogey on the eighth and a double bogey on the ninth. On day two, he scored one birdie with three bogeys and two double bogeys. Similarly, his final round was riddled with two birdies and six bogeys.

Notably, Torque GC’s Joaquin Niemann lifted the trophy after scoring a total of 16-under.

