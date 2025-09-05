Anthony Kim says "men can't get pregnant" while flaunting his swing amid LIV Golf relegation

Anthony Kim's days as a golfer on the Saudi PIF-backed golf league might be over for now. However, the golfer's habit of sharing his controversial opinions on X has remained the same.

Today (September 5), Kim's latest post on X showed the golfer flaunting his golf swing on the course. Apart from talking about the positive side of sobriety, he also pointed that men are unable to get pregnant. In the caption of his X post, Anthony Kim wrote:

"Sobriety has taught me 2 keep stackin days in everything u do knowing that everyday matters. Also men can’t get pregnant 🤷‍♂️😂... SOBER is DOPE 🔥"

Take a look at Kim's post on X today:

Screenshot from Kim's X post today where he shared his opinion / Source: @AnthonyKim_Golf on X

Kim joined LIV Golf in 2024 after coming back from a 12-year-long hiatus. Initially, he maintained his LIV Golf Wildcard status, which exempted him from the process of relegation. This year, Anthony Kim failed to secure any points and ended the season in 55th place in the LIV Golf Individual Standings. With LIV Golf's updated system of relegation in effect this year, Kim was placed in the 'drop zone'.

Anthony Kim's nature of being a vocal critic on social media has often landed him in hot water. The golfer keeps chipping in his inputs on different matters, ranging from the Mickelson-Brandlee feud to a controversial moment surrounding WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Brittney Griner.

Anthony Kim slams Sarah McBride for 'pushing his way into' locker rooms made exclusively for women

For those unaware, Sarah McBride is the first American Representative in the history of the U.S. Congress who is transparent about their transgender status. Yesterday, Kim shared a post on X where he stated his opinion on the issue of transgender inclusion in gender-specific areas. In that tweet, Anthony Kim also slammed Sarah McBride for 'slamming his way into women’s locker rooms. He wrote:

"B whoever u wanna B. Ironic that the people H8in R the 1s mad about men not being able 2 go in2 women’s safe spaces & women’s sports. @SarahEMcBride real name BIG TIM McBride tryna force HIS way in2 women’s locker rooms🤦‍♂️ also practiced well day😂 1% BETTER #girldad"

Take a look at Kim's straightforward jab at McBride on X:

Screenshot from Kim's X post on Sarah McBride / Source: @AnthonyKim_Golf on X

This is not the first time Kim has sent out a rant regarding these types of issues. In June 2025, Kim also voiced his opinion after a transgender person named Luca Strobel was detained by the police after Strobel used a ladies' restroom. In that X post, the professional golfer also accused California Governor Gavin Newsom of 'ruining' California during his tenure.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More