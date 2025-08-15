Anthony Kim slams California governor Gavin Newsom by referencing $10M-worth WNBA star

Anthony Kim's latest X post is a straightforward jab at Gavin Newsom. The LIV Golf wildcard tweeted about the California Governor today, while referencing a popular WNBA icon.

Kim's political commentary on social media is nothing new. On Friday, August 15, 2025, the golfer reposted a video of an event where U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett was talking about Republicans.

Anthony Kim ended up slamming Jasmine for her comments and the Governor of California as well. He also claimed that Newsom's recent press conference got less attendance than $10 million-worth Caitlin Clark's (according to Celebrity Net Worth) WNBA game. He wrote:

"Let’s all pray 4 @JasmineForUS she needs Jesus. Don’t u have 2 B white 2 B in the KKK or they lettin every1 in now? As some1 who has struggled w mental illness I recognize my own. Also @GavinNewsom press conference had less people than a @WNBA game w/out @CaitlinClark22 ❤️❤️❤️"

Take a look at Anthony Kim's post on X here:

Screenshot from Kim's X post about Gavin Newsom and Caitlin Clark / @AnthonyKim_Golf on X

Kim's political stance has been quite clear for a long time now. Amidst swinging at golf courses, he doesn't mind taking shots at people or popular icons online, especially regarding political issues.

Anthony Kim has always extended his support for U.S. President Donald Trump and members of the Democratic Party. He even customized Trump's characteristic MAGA hats and shared his own rendition of 'MAKGA' hats following Trump's election victory.

Apart from being a golfer, Anthony Kim's interest in other sports, especially basketball, have been quite interesting. Back in March 2025, he lashed out at Brittney Griner for reportedly using abuse against Clark during the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream.

Apart from that instance, Kim has been vocal about Clark and even admitted that he watches WNBA matches only when she is playing. And needless to say, Kim's criticism of Gavin Newsom is not at all new either.

When Anthony Kim took a jibe at California Governor Gavin Newsom

The beginning part of this year has been a tough time for the entire Los Angeles metropolitan area and San Diego County in California. The LA and Southern California wildfires left homes and infrastructure damaged. It also ended up causing injuries and a lot of fatalities.

On January 9, 2025, Anthony Kim did not hesitate to point fingers at Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California. The LIV golfer sent out a fiery rant, blaming Newsom for the whole calamity. Kim wrote on X:

"Who really believes that these fires in LA R a natural disaster? Devastated 4 the families that R losing their homes & animals. GAVIN NEWSOME IS TRASH."

Anthony Kim @AnthonyKim_Golf Who really believes that these fires in LA R a natural disaster? Devastated 4 the families that R losing their homes &amp; animals. GAVIN NEWSOME IS TRASH.

Kim got vocal regarding his political stances shortly after his return to professional golf in 2024.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More