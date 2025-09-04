When it comes to sharing his opinions on social media, Anthony Kim has never backed away. On Thursday, September 4, the recently-relegated LIV golfer sent out a rant aimed at politician Sarah McBride.
McBride is the first openly transgender United States Representative in the history of the U.S. Congress. Kim accused McBride of trying to 'force his way' into women’s locker rooms. He also highlighted the heavily debated issue of transgender inclusion in spaces designed originally for women. In his post about McBride on X (previously Twitter), Anthony Kim wrote:
"B whoever u wanna B. Ironic that the people H8in R the 1s mad about men not being able 2 go in2 women’s safe spaces & women’s sports. @SarahEMcBride real name BIG TIM McBride tryna force HIS way in2 women’s locker rooms🤦♂️ also practiced well day😂 1% BETTER #girldad."
Take a look at the post on X shared by Anthony Kim:
Being a vocal critic, Kim's interests span well beyond the sport he plays. Apart from talking differently about issues regarding golf, Kim's opinions on political and controversial matters are plentiful. Anthony Kim has always been firm with his political stance, which is evident from his congratulatory posts for US President Donald Trump.
Kim's political commentary on X has often included direct jabs at Governors Tim Walz and Gavin Newsom. Following Jasmine Crockett's controversial comments regarding the Republicans, Anthony Kim slammed the U.S. representative on X. He also claimed that one of Newsom's press conferences got less attendance than a WNBA game without Caitlin Clark.
Anthony Kim once slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom over a transgender issue
Back in June 2025, a trans person named Luca Strobel was allegedly detained by the police from a South Carolina bar after the former used the women’s toilet. A video containing Strobel's claims about the incident came out, and it was also circulated by Brian Krassenstein on X.
Anthony Kim also reposted the video on his timeline while slamming Gavin Newsom. While claiming that Newsom is ruining California, the former LIV golfer wrote on X:
"No dad wants men in their daughters bathrooms🤷♂️ also these dudes that R winning the CIF track event last week shouldn’t be allowed to compete in the GIRLS events. @GavinNewsom has and is ruining California... SOBER is DOPE🔥"
Kim's criticism of Gavin Newsom is nothing new. Before this, the professional golfer openly labelled the Californian Governor 'trash'. He also claimed in an X post that Newsom does not care about the increasing levels of crime and homeless people on the streets of California.