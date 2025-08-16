Anthony Kim slams WNBA's Reese Angel while claiming $500M-worth NBA legend and Allen Iverson were all he watched

Anthony Kim recently threw a fresh jibe at WNBA athlete Reese Angel via a post on his X account. The LIV Golf wildcard also claimed that when it came to his interest in professional basketball, he only watched Allen Iverson and a popular NBA legend.
Reese recently called for boycotting American Eagle over their denim advertisement featuring Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney. She also claimed that the brand should take note of her "3 billion fans around the world".
Anthony Kim did not hesitate to criticize the WNBA athlete for her words. As per his tweet, Kim grew up watching Iverson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and $500-million-worth (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth) Shaquille O'Neal.
He also claimed that this is reportedly "reverse racism". Anthony Kim wrote:
"I ❤️ most black people & culture just like I ❤️ most white,Asian, Mexican people & culture. Grew up in the best era where @alleniverson @SHAQ MJ & KOBE is all I watched. This is reverse racism. @Reese10Angel jersey is 10 bcuz that’s how high she can count🤷♂️😂"
Take a look at Kim's tweet here:
Anthony Kim has been a vocal critic on X for a long time. His criticism for the Chicago Sky forward came shortly after she claimed Sweeney's advertisement was a sign of disrespect for the Black people and culture.
The LIV Golf wildcard's focus pans well beyond his own sport. Over time, Kim has shown interest in politics and other sports like basketball. Anthony Kim has often ended up sharing his opinions on matters related to both of these fields.
Apart from his infamous feud with veteran golf analyst Brandel Chamblee, he also gained the spotlight for throwing a jab at a WNBA athlete back in May 2025.
When Anthony Kim called out Brittney Griner for reportedly abusing a WNBA star
During the last week of March, a clip from the WNBA clash between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever gained traction on social media.
Brittney Griner was seen hurling some words towards fellow WNBA star Caitlin Clark, but no audio was found. Shortly after a political figure claimed that Griner was reportedly throwing abuse at Clark, Anthony Kim was quick to chip in.
The LIV golfer did not just resonate with the reported abuse narrative but also questioned Griner's athleticism. Kim reposted the video on X and wrote:
"U better not say @brittneygriner did anything wrong or either U will be the 1 that is called racist or it’s Ai. She not even elite @wnba on @espn but u gonna beat an insanely talented @boogiecousins 1 V 1?😂"
Kim's support for Caitlin Clark did not stop there. In another tweet, he also claimed that Clark is the only reason behind him watching WNBA games.