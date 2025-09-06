Anthony Kim takes a jibe at Kamala Harris' ex-running mate Tim Walz in his latest X post

Despite his relegation from LIV Golf, Anthony Kim keeps his fans updated with clips from his practice sessions, where he flaunts his swing. Today, the golfer stayed true to his habit while launching a fresh jab at Kamala Harris' former running mate Tim Walz.

Ad

On September 6, Kim shared a clip on X (previously Twitter), where his daughter Bella could be seen joining him in the golf practice session. In the caption of his post, the professional golfer expressed his excitement regarding the football match between Oklahoma and Michigan. Apart from that, Anthony Kim made a dig at Walz, claiming that the politician might perform during the halftime show.

"❤️ wen the fam comes 2 join me while I finish up practicing like last evening. Gonna B2 gr8 2 watch @OU_Football VS @UMichFootball ... Heard a rumor that @GovTimWalz is doing the halftime show w high kicks & spirit fingers 👐😂. SOBER is DOPE 🔥"

Ad

Trending

Take a look at Anthony Kim's X post regarding the Governor of Minnesota here:

Screenshot from Kim's X post about Walz / @AnthonyKim_Golf on X

Last year, Kim joined the Saudi PIF-backed golf league, and since then, he has come out swinging on X. Anthony Kim's politically-charged commentary on social media has a long history of the golfer being critical of Democrats. Kim even launched his very own customized "MAKGA" hats after Donald Trump's triumph as the US President.

Ad

The 40-year-old has consistently shown support for President Trump and the Republican Party. Even before Trump stepped into the Oval Office after winning the 2024 election, Anthony Kim kept launching jabs at Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. In an X post in September 2024, Kim even claimed that all of Harris' interviews are reportedly staged. Apart from mocking Harris, the golfer has also criticized the Democrat's former running mate, Walz.

Anthony Kim slams Tim Walz after the latter failed to answer a question

A Congressional Hearing in June 2025 left Walz stuck in a very awkward situation. The former Democratic vice presidential candidate faced a plethora of questions from the Republican Party's Nancy Mace. During questioning, the South Carolina representative asked Walz the definition of a woman, which the latter failed to 'understand'.

Ad

Later on, Anthony Kim reposted a clip of the questioning session on X and launched a fresh jibe at Walz. He wrote:

"Gr8ful 4 another day of sobriety🔥 ALSO thank every higher power lil Tim isn’t the VP of the 🇺🇸 since he can’t even define what a woman is🤦‍♂️says he was friends with school shooters 🤦‍♂️BUT does gr8 high kicks😂. SOBER is DOPE🔥"

Ad

Take a look at the relegated LIV golfer's post on X:

Screenshot from Kim's tweet about Walz / Source: @AnthonyKim_Golf on X

The latter part of Kim's above jibe is a reference to an infamous slip-up Walz suffered last year. During the vice presidential debate in 2024, Harris' former running mate mistakenly said he was friends with school shooters. However, Walz later revealed that he actually meant to say that he would become friends with all the victims of school shooting incidents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More