Anthony Kim takes a jibe at Katie Porter by posing a question about the Democrat to his X followers

Despite getting relegated from LIV Golf, Anthony Kim has not given up on the sport, and it's evident from how he shares his golfing sessions on social media. Recently, he did the same, but his post also contained a politically charged statement.

Kim's post on his X account (previously Twitter) yesterday showed the golfer taking a swing during a practice session at a golf course. The professional golfer explained in the caption of his post how he is slowly getting better at the game every day. However, Anthony Kim also slammed former US Representative Katie Porter in the caption of his tweet.

He ended up slamming the American politician and compared her behaviour to that of a bully. Kim also questioned how Porter, who's running for the chair of the Governor of California in 2026, could ask voters to support her in the upcoming election. In the caption of his tweet, Anthony Kim wrote:

"FUNdamentals startin 2 come 2gether. Only taken me almost 2 years🤷‍♂️. 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE 🔥 ALSO how does any1 like @RepKatiePorter let alone voluntarily vote for her? IT is a bully🤷‍♂️"

Screenshot from Kim's X post on Porter / Source: @AnthonyKim_Golf on X

Anthony Kim being open with his political stance on social media is not anything new at all. From time to time, Kim has proved himself a firm supporter of US President Donald Trump and the Republican administration. The golfer has always been expressive when it came to strongly criticising elected politicians of the Democratic Party and its members.

Anthony Kim slams Katie Porter following her behavior during a recent interview

The former US Representative recently sat down with CBS Sacramento correspondent Julia Watts. During the televised interview, Watts asked Porter how the matter expects votes from 40% of Californians who voted for Trump. In response to the question, Porter grew confrontational and the situation went out of hand following a couple of more follow-ups.

The Democrat labeled the interview "unnecessarily argumentative" and even threatened to walk out of the session with Watts. Anthony Kim shared his views on X regarding the whole incident. The golfer slammed the Democratic frontrunner for her behavior during the live interview. Kim wrote in the caption of his X post:

"1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE🔥 ALSO from some1 who grew up in SOCAL @CAgovernor newscum is trash he has ruined the beautiful state of CA & won’t sign a bill that would give the hero firefighters a raise after all the 💩 he put them thru🤦‍♂️. Also @katieporteroc is gr8 at interviews😂❤️"

Take a look at Kim's X post on Porter here:

Screenshot from Kim's X post on Porter / Source: @AnthonyKim_Golf on X

Apart from his jibe at Porter, Kim also slammed the current Governor of California, Gavin Newsom and labeled him 'trash'. He accused the politician of damaging the beauty of California and turning down bills that could give the firefighters an increase in their salary.

