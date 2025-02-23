"Are we surprised?" When Tiger Woods nailed the 'Happy Gilmore' swing

With the buzz of 'Happy Gilmore 2' releasing this year, an old video of Tiger Woods acing the iconic swing from the film surfaced on social media. The clippet is from the 2021 video for TaylorMade, shot in honor of the original film's 25th anniversary.

Ad

TaylorMade organized a special video assembling their top golfers such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff in 2021 to celebrate the release of 'Happy Gilmore' 25 years ago. Sporting the famous jersey that Adam Sandler wore in the golf movie, all the players attempted to hit the iconic swing from the film.

And well, unsurprisingly, Tiger Woods managed to do that effortlessly. He even hit the 300-yard barrier while doing so. Golf Channel recently posted his clip on their X account and Rory McIlroy can be heard echoing every fan's sentiment in the background as he wondered:

Ad

Trending

"Are we surprised?"

We are certainly not.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The original video was shot before Woods' horrific 2021 car crash.

Is Tiger Woods making a cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

Tiger Woods (Source: Imagn)

Tiger Woods will not be making a cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2'. While there can be a surprise after the film releases, Woods' name is currently not amongst the confirmed list of golfers set to make a cameo in the movie.

Ad

Adam Sandler had previously shown interest in getting the golf legend on board. He had spoken about the prospect on the 'Dan Patrick Show' last year.

"I would love it. We'll see. I'm gonna write all my dreams and then you never know what's going to happen. But we're going to try."

However, the possibility of Woods making a cameo doesn't seem to have materialized. Although fans may not get to see Tiger Woods on the screen, several top golfers are slated to make their cameos in 'Happy Gilmore 2', including Lee Trevino who had appeared in the original film as well.

Ad

PGA Tour stars Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, John Daly, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Corey Pavin, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Will Zalatoris will be seen in the sequel. They will be joined by LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka as well.

'Happy Gilmore' revolved around a failed ice hockey player, Happy, who participates in a golf tournament to earn enough money to stop the foreclosure of his grandmother's house. The sequel will reportedly see Happy play on the Senior Tour.

Many original cast members including Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Dennis Dugan, Ben Stiller and Allen Covert are set to reprise their roles in the sequel. Several new cast members such as Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny, MJF etc. have also joined 'Happy Gilmore 2'. Eminem, Reggie Bush, Kid Cudi, Becky Lynch, Travis Kelce and Dan Patrick, among others are also expected to make cameos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback