  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "It hurts my feelings": When Travis Kelce voiced disappointment over his 'negative' draft profile

"It hurts my feelings": When Travis Kelce voiced disappointment over his 'negative' draft profile

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Feb 22, 2025 16:43 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Travis Kelce has established his name as one of the most famous tight-ends, a challenging role that requires versatility. With 1,004 career receptions, 12,151 receiving yards and 77 touchdowns, he is a certified future Hall of Famer.

Ad

However, Kelce didn’t have such a prolific start to his career when he was picked No. 63 in the 2013 NFL draft.

During an appearance on "Dan Parick Show" in January 2017, Kelce was introduced to the ‘negative’ aspect of his NFL draft profile. In response, Kelce appeared to understand the analysis but also expressed disappointment over not being labeled a tremendous athlete.

“I mean, it's somebody's opinion. So, I mean, I can't say it's, it's completely false, right?" Kelce said. "I mean, someone, someone sees something on film, you know, it's a, it's rather a raised question about it than the not raised question about it.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"But, 'He isn't a tremendous athlete' hurts my feelings, because I feel like I'm pretty high up there on the athlete list, at least, at least in the tight end group. That's what I'm putting this into.”
youtube-cover
Ad

Interestingly, Kelce had some of the best numbers for a tight end during his combine performance. He was billed at 6-foot-5 and 255 lbs and received a prospect grade of 80, i.e. ‘Outstanding,’ with a strong likelihood to become an impact player in the future.

His athletic abilities were also acknowledged as he received a production score of 84 (ranked third among TEs), an athleticism score of 84 (ranked second), and a total score of 83 (ranked second).

Ad

He was also compared to former New England Patriots TE and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski in his report. Hence, his disappointment over his NFL profile report was justified.

NFL Draft report highlights Travis Kelce's negatives

While he was disappointed by it, some of the negatives in Travis Kelce's assessment report were valid. His profile report said (as read by him):

“Only one season of production in college, doesn't have blazing speed ... Not a tremendously explosive athlete, doesn't come out of his breaks that well ... Kelce, plays with the pedal to the metal, which isn't always a good thing.
Ad
"He doesn't run a wide variety of routes. Doesn't display sudden or sharp breaks and routes character is a big question. He doesn't really produce until 2012, so may label him a potential one-year wonder.”

Kelce was suspended for an entire season at Cincinnati for violating rules, which brought serious concerns over his work ethic and attitude. He also elevated his receiving game only in his senior season. Hence he was labelled a potentially one-season wonder.

However, Kelce proved those negative assessment reports wrong and will one day be a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी