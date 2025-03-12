"Baby giraffe: Amanda Balionis gets honest about her skiing level after spending time at world-class resort

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis recently went skiing at a world-class mountain resort. She shared with her 329,000 Instagram followers that her skiing level is low as she is still an inexperienced skier.

Balionis is a seasoned reporter who is famous for covering events on CBS Sports. Before working with CBS Sports, the 38-year-old American sports journalist worked with MSG Network from 2009 to 2011. After that, she worked with the PGA Tour before joining CBS Sports as a full-time golf reporter.

Balionis recently visited St. Regis Deer Valley, a scenic mountain resort in Utah. She posted a picture on her Instagram story, hilariously rating her ski level.

“Ski level: Baby giraffe, Apres level: advanced,” Balionis wrote on Instagram.

Amanda Balionis at a ski resort_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

In the picture Balionis posted, she can be seen wearing a white sweater and sunglasses while posing in front of a scenic snow-covered landscape.

Balionis' trip to St. Regis Deer Valley comes as a much-needed break as the American sports journalist has already had a busy year so far. She has covered some major PGA Tour events, including the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale and the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines.

The American sports journalist appears to be a lover of the outdoors. During her visit to Scottsdale, Arizona, to cover the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, Balionis went on a hike at the famed Camelback Mountain in Phoenix. She shared pictures from the hike, saying it was one of her favorite traditions.

Amanda Balionis gets open and honest about her egg-freezing journey

Amanda Balionis’ Instagram posts are not always about golf or outdoor adventures. Sometimes, she shares personal details about her life and challenges. In one of her most recent Instagram posts, the American sports journalist shared that she decided to freeze her eggs.

Balionis shared a video documenting the egg-freezing journey, from her doctor’s appointments to the retrieval surgery. In the caption, Balionis said she was surprised by the number of people interested in learning about her experience.

“I was blown away by how many of you told me you’d be interested in learning more about the egg freezing process… so here is my journey!” the 38-year-old golf reporter said.

In the video she shared, Balionis admitted that she had wanted to do this for a long time but wasn’t sure about how the experience would be like.

“At you with a little different content today. Have been tracking my egg freezing process. This is something that I’ve wanted to do but haven’t seen a whole lot around what the timeline looks like, what the experience is like, how time consuming is it, how does your body feel, all those things. So, I decided I’m gonna do this thing and I’m gonna document it,” the CBS Sports reporter said.

Amanda Balionis admitted that the process was more emotionally taxing than she anticipated. She shared that the recovery took longer than expected, but the overall retrieval was successful.

