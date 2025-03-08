"Bay Hill kicked my a**": Min Woo Lee gets candid about his "tough week" at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

The esteemed Arnold Palmer Invitational is ongoing at the Bay Hill Golf Course and features a star-studded field. Australian professional golfer Min Woo Lee, competing in the event, revealed that the tournament was tough.
Min Woo Lee has had three European Tour wins and two victories on the PGA Tour of Australasia. One of his best results in a Major Championship is a T5 finish in the 2023 U.S. Open. He also finished 18th (tied) in the PGA Championship the same year.
Min Woo Lee was playing alongside stars such as World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Keegan Bradley in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, following the second round of the event, the 26-year-old star failed to make the cut and couldn’t proceed to the third round. He took to his Instagram story to share that the Bay Hill Golf Course was difficult to play and he was looking forward to the upcoming PLAYERS Championship.
“Tough week on the course. Bayhill kicked my a**. We move onto next week @theplayers.”
In the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Min Woo Lee scored 78 in the first round and 73 in the second. At the end of the second day, he finished with seven-over, failing to make the four-over cut. Min Woo Lee and other players such as the WM Phoenix Open champion Thomas Detry and Cognizant Classic winner Joe Highsmith missed the cut.
At the end of the tournament’s second round, Shane Lowry topped the leaderboard with eight-under, followed by Wyndham Clark, who was two strokes behind Lowry. The third round is currently in progress.
2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money payout
Players in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational are competing for the total prize money of $20 million. The event’s winner will go home with $4 million while the runner-up will get $2.2 million.
Here’s a breakdown of how much each player will win from the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money:
- 1st: $4,000,000
- 2nd: $2,200,000
- 3rd: $1,400,000
- 4th: $1,000,000
- 5th: $840,000
- 6th: $760,000
- 7th: $700,000
- 8th: $646,000
- 9th: $600,000
- 10th: $556,000
- 11th: $514,000
- 12th: $472,000
- 13th: $430,000
- 14th: $389,000
- 15th: $369,000
- 16th: $349,000
- 17th: $329,000
- 18th: $309,000
- 19th: $289,000
- 20th: $269,000
- 21st: $250,000
- 22nd: $233,000
- 23rd: $216,000
- 24th: $200,000
- 25th: $184,000
- 26th: $168,000
- 27th: $161,000
- 28th: $154,000
- 29th: $147,000
- 30th: $140,000
- 31st: $133,000
- 32nd: $126,000
- 33rd: $119,000
- 34th: $114,000
- 35th: $109,000
- 36th: $104,000
- 37th: $99,000
- 38th: $94,000
- 39th: $90,000
- 40th: $86,000
- 41st: $82,000
- 42nd: $78,000
- 43rd: $74,000
- 44th: $70,000
- 45th: $66,000
- 46th: $62,000
- 47th: $58,000
- 48th: $56,000
- 49th: $54,000
- 50th: $52,000
- 51st: $51,000
- 52nd: $50,000
- 53rd: $49,000
- 54th: $48,000
- 55th: $47,000
- 56th: $46,000
- 57th: $45,000
- 58th: $44,000
- 59th: $43,000
- 60th: $42,000
- 61st: $41,000
- 62nd: $40,000
- 63rd: $39,000
- 64th: $38,000
- 65th: $37,000
- 66th: $36,000
- 67th: $35,000
- 68th: $34,000
- 69th: $33,000
- 70th: $32,000