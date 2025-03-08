"Bay Hill kicked my a**": Min Woo Lee gets candid about his "tough week" at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

The esteemed Arnold Palmer Invitational is ongoing at the Bay Hill Golf Course and features a star-studded field. Australian professional golfer Min Woo Lee, competing in the event, revealed that the tournament was tough.

Min Woo Lee has had three European Tour wins and two victories on the PGA Tour of Australasia. One of his best results in a Major Championship is a T5 finish in the 2023 U.S. Open. He also finished 18th (tied) in the PGA Championship the same year.

Min Woo Lee was playing alongside stars such as World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Keegan Bradley in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, following the second round of the event, the 26-year-old star failed to make the cut and couldn’t proceed to the third round. He took to his Instagram story to share that the Bay Hill Golf Course was difficult to play and he was looking forward to the upcoming PLAYERS Championship.

“Tough week on the course. Bayhill kicked my a**. We move onto next week @theplayers.”

Still taken from Min Woo Lee's Instagram story | Image source: Instagram/@minwoo27lee

In the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Min Woo Lee scored 78 in the first round and 73 in the second. At the end of the second day, he finished with seven-over, failing to make the four-over cut. Min Woo Lee and other players such as the WM Phoenix Open champion Thomas Detry and Cognizant Classic winner Joe Highsmith missed the cut.

At the end of the tournament’s second round, Shane Lowry topped the leaderboard with eight-under, followed by Wyndham Clark, who was two strokes behind Lowry. The third round is currently in progress.

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money payout

Players in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational are competing for the total prize money of $20 million. The event’s winner will go home with $4 million while the runner-up will get $2.2 million.

Here’s a breakdown of how much each player will win from the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money:

1st: $4,000,000

2nd: $2,200,000

3rd: $1,400,000

4th: $1,000,000

5th: $840,000

6th: $760,000

7th: $700,000

8th: $646,000

9th: $600,000

10th: $556,000

11th: $514,000

12th: $472,000

13th: $430,000

14th: $389,000

15th: $369,000

16th: $349,000

17th: $329,000

18th: $309,000

19th: $289,000

20th: $269,000

21st: $250,000

22nd: $233,000

23rd: $216,000

24th: $200,000

25th: $184,000

26th: $168,000

27th: $161,000

28th: $154,000

29th: $147,000

30th: $140,000

31st: $133,000

32nd: $126,000

33rd: $119,000

34th: $114,000

35th: $109,000

36th: $104,000

37th: $99,000

38th: $94,000

39th: $90,000

40th: $86,000

41st: $82,000

42nd: $78,000

43rd: $74,000

44th: $70,000

45th: $66,000

46th: $62,000

47th: $58,000

48th: $56,000

49th: $54,000

50th: $52,000

51st: $51,000

52nd: $50,000

53rd: $49,000

54th: $48,000

55th: $47,000

56th: $46,000

57th: $45,000

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,000

60th: $42,000

61st: $41,000

62nd: $40,000

63rd: $39,000

64th: $38,000

65th: $37,000

66th: $36,000

67th: $35,000

68th: $34,000

69th: $33,000

70th: $32,000

