“Beautiful day for it”: Charley Hull rocks new outfit as she goes out golfing with a view 

Charley Hull recently went home early, missing the chance to ace the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards. However, the English professional golfer appears to be bouncing back at the sport with her latest Instagram story.

Hull currently holds a staggering 738k followers on her official Instagram profile. Apart from posting about round updates, professional achievements and gym workout sessions, the LPGA Tour pro always keeps her followers updated. On Sunday (April 6), Hull shared a picture of her at the golf course.

Here's a look at the golfer's story sporting a blue Malbon Golf outfit as she captioned it:

"Beautiful day for it"

Screenshot from Hull's story on Instagram/source: @charley.hull on IG

Hull's story comes a day after her disappointing finish at the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play. She was one of the big names like Nelly Korda who had to leave the contest early. Charley Hull secured 1.5 points in the tournament, but she lost a must-win match against Esther Henseleit 5&4.

However, Hull's setback appears to have left no effect on the golfer's motivation. Before stepping into the golf course on Sunday, Hull went on another 5k run. After completing it, she went on to share her next fitness routine. While posing with a black Nike jacket, Charley Hull declared her workout regime in an Instagram story:

"Now 500m row, 15 KB swings, 6 devils press, 3 rounds, 40 sec wall: sit 90 degrees, 15 goblet squats 15kg, Rest 90 secs then back in."

Screenshot from Hull's story on upcoming fitness goal / source: @charley.hull on Instagram

Charley Hull is one of the most popular women golfers on the LPGA Tour. Apart from being a golfer, Hull is an avid fitness enthusiast. In January, she also participated in the Hyrox Corby simulation, where she achieved the third spot with just a 5 minute penalty.

Charley Hull talks about her fitness goals

Back in February, Charley Hull participated in the PIF Saudi Ladies International 2025 at Riyadh Golf Club. The English professional sat down for an interview with the press before she was scheduled to tee off.

In the pre-match conference, Charley Hull talked in detail about her fitness goals. The athlete said (as quoted by the Ladies European Tour):

"My main goal actually isn’t on the golf course. I want to try and get my 5k run time down to 20 minutes by the end of the year. It’s around 26 minutes at the moment.

"I don’t train in golf. I have zero interest in training in golf. I don’t want to just be a golfer. I want to be an athlete. I train because it’s good for my mental health and it’s good for me. I just enjoy it as a hobby."

Throughout the years, Hull has achieved success both on the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour. After she turned pro back in 2013, Hull has scored seven victories on the professional circuit (two from LPGA, four from LET and one at Rose Ladies Series). Last year, she achieved the 10th position in the Women's World Golf Rankings leaderboard.

