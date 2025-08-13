"Best since Tiger Woods": Bryson DeChambeau heaps praise on Scottie Scheffler's distance control

Bryson DeChambeau discussed his opinion on Scottie Scheffler’s game during the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show. He praised the World No. 1 golfer’s dominating performance and likened him to the legendary 82-time PGA Tour winner, Tiger Woods.
During the talk show, the sports analyst asked DeChambeau to share what he thinks of Scheffler’s prowess as a high-performing athlete.
“He’s got the best spin and distance control I’ve ever seen. He controls the golf ball from a spin perspective so much better than everybody else… His distance control is the best since Tiger [Woods]. Yeah, probably since Tiger, he’s the best that we’ve seen," DeChambeau replied.
The LIV Golf star said that Scheffler knows exactly how to shoot a ball from 175 yards out with 10 miles into the wind. He praised him for being able to control the flight and spin of the ball, getting it to land next to the hole “every time.”
Bryson DeChambeau further analyzed Scheffler’s game, saying that he works “really hard” on his landing distances and has learnt how to adapt the ball trajectory to different windy conditions. He noted that he played with Scottie Scheffler in college and has seen tremendous improvements in the World's No.1 golfer's game since then.
DeChambeau acknowledged that he’s impressed by the 17-time PGA Tour winner's career achievements. He also added that he aspires to be more like him and become more consistent with his game.
Bryson DeChambeau says winning the 2025 Ryder Cup would probably be the ‘best moment’ in his career
The 2025 Ryder Cup will kick off on September 26 at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale. During the previously mentioned talk show with McAfee, Bryson DeChambeau briefly touched on his return to the US team this year.
The two-time major champion acknowledged that he was disappointed not to make the team in the last tournament, which was in 2023. He was even more let down when Team US lost.
In light of the 2023 loss, Bryson DeChambeau believes that the greatest comeback would be putting up a “dominating" performance at the tournament in New York this year.
“That would probably- if not the best moment in my career if we could win here again after getting our as*es handed to us ,” he said.
The 2023 Ryder Cup was held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Team Europe, led by Luke Donald, clinched the title, beating the US team, which was captained by Zach Johnson. The former team won the biennial event with 16.5 points, while the latter scored 11.5 points.
Notably, the US team won the Ryder Cup in 2021, and Bryson DeChambeau was part of the team that year. The US dominated with 19 points, while Europe scored nine points.