"Best since Tiger Woods": Bryson DeChambeau heaps praise on Scottie Scheffler's distance control

Bryson DeChambeau discussed his opinion on Scottie Scheffler’s game during the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show. He praised the World No. 1 golfer’s dominating performance and likened him to the legendary 82-time PGA Tour winner, Tiger Woods.

Ad

During the talk show, the sports analyst asked DeChambeau to share what he thinks of Scheffler’s prowess as a high-performing athlete.

“He’s got the best spin and distance control I’ve ever seen. He controls the golf ball from a spin perspective so much better than everybody else… His distance control is the best since Tiger [Woods]. Yeah, probably since Tiger, he’s the best that we’ve seen," DeChambeau replied.

Ad

Trending

Underdog Golf @UnderdogGolf Bryson DeChambeau on Scottie Scheffler (via @PatMcAfeeShow): "He's got the best spin and distance control I've ever seen. He controls the golf ball from a spin perspective so much better than everyone else."

Ad

The LIV Golf star said that Scheffler knows exactly how to shoot a ball from 175 yards out with 10 miles into the wind. He praised him for being able to control the flight and spin of the ball, getting it to land next to the hole “every time.”

Bryson DeChambeau further analyzed Scheffler’s game, saying that he works “really hard” on his landing distances and has learnt how to adapt the ball trajectory to different windy conditions. He noted that he played with Scottie Scheffler in college and has seen tremendous improvements in the World's No.1 golfer's game since then.

Ad

DeChambeau acknowledged that he’s impressed by the 17-time PGA Tour winner's career achievements. He also added that he aspires to be more like him and become more consistent with his game.

Bryson DeChambeau says winning the 2025 Ryder Cup would probably be the ‘best moment’ in his career

The 2025 Ryder Cup will kick off on September 26 at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale. During the previously mentioned talk show with McAfee, Bryson DeChambeau briefly touched on his return to the US team this year.

Ad

The two-time major champion acknowledged that he was disappointed not to make the team in the last tournament, which was in 2023. He was even more let down when Team US lost.

In light of the 2023 loss, Bryson DeChambeau believes that the greatest comeback would be putting up a “dominating" performance at the tournament in New York this year.

“That would probably- if not the best moment in my career if we could win here again after getting our as*es handed to us ,” he said.

Ad

The 2023 Ryder Cup was held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Team Europe, led by Luke Donald, clinched the title, beating the US team, which was captained by Zach Johnson. The former team won the biennial event with 16.5 points, while the latter scored 11.5 points.

Notably, the US team won the Ryder Cup in 2021, and Bryson DeChambeau was part of the team that year. The US dominated with 19 points, while Europe scored nine points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More