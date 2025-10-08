"Better than Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka" - Fans react to Carlos Alcaraz displaying his swing at Open de Espana

World No.1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz displayed his golf skills at the 2025 Open de España Pro-Am on Wednesday, October 8. Alcaraz played a round of golf alongside fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm and others ahead of the DP World Tour event at the Club de Campo Villa in Madrid. Carlos Alcaraz took a break from his regular game to put his golf skills to test at the Spanish Open this week. After skipping the ongoing tennis event, the Shanghai Masters, he reached Madrid to dominate the golf course for a change. Alcaraz teed up with Jon Rahm and surprised the audience as he overtook the golfer with his very first shot. The fans were quick to share their comments on the tennis professional's swing at the Pro-Am event. In addition, Alcaraz is not the first tennis player to impress fans with his golf skills in the recent past. Retired tennis professional Andy Murray put up a brilliant performance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Pro-Am last week on October 1.The golf world reacted to the post by NUCLR Golf as they remarked on Carlos Alcaraz's swing and lauded his hand-eye coordination. Here are some comments by the fans.One fan compared his swing with prominent golfers, saying:&quot;Better than Bryson &amp; Brooks&quot; A fan's comment - Source - @golfan101_ on X&quot;These top class tennis players could match some guys on the tour example Andy Murray.&quot; A user's remark - Source - @dubshn1028 on X&quot;Better hand eye coordination than 99.9% of all golfers.&quot;A fan's observation - Source - @greg73017 on XA few of the fans appreciated Alcaraz's routine- &quot;Meticulous lad in his setup routine. Good result!&quot; Comment by a user - Source - @JGrahamMac1 on X&quot;Amazing hand/eye coordination is a huge reason why so many tennis pro's are able to be very good golfers.&quot; A fan's compliment - Source - @gregnmitchell on X&quot;Alcaraz bombing it with Rahm? Tennis power meets golf IQ—deadly combo. Swing thoughts? 📈&quot;Another fan shared their excitement- Source - @RivalsGolf on XThis is not the first time Carlos Alcaraz has tried his hand at golf. In September, during the U.S. Open, one of the four tennis Grand Slams, Alcaraz teamed up with Sergio Garcia. Carlos Alcaraz plays golf with Sergio Garcia and David PuigFollowing his quarter-final match at the 2025 U.S. Open, Carlos Alcaraz played a doubles golf match with Sergio Garcia and David Puig alongside his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. Speaking about how golf helps him and teaming up with the LIV golfers, he said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;I just feel really peaceful when I go out and playing some golf on the golf course. Yeah, tomorrow Sergio is here with David as well, so we are going to play some golf. I will try to learn from them. My handicap right now is 14. It's getting down, but it takes time.&quot;Alcaraz also asked Garcia to give him 10 to 15 shots. However, the golfer ended up giving him 18 shots during the match.