  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "Better than Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka" - Fans react to Carlos Alcaraz displaying his swing at Open de Espana

"Better than Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka" - Fans react to Carlos Alcaraz displaying his swing at Open de Espana

By Anusha M
Modified Oct 08, 2025 23:09 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz - Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau - Source - Getty
Carlos Alcaraz - Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau - Source - Getty

World No.1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz displayed his golf skills at the 2025 Open de España Pro-Am on Wednesday, October 8. Alcaraz played a round of golf alongside fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm and others ahead of the DP World Tour event at the Club de Campo Villa in Madrid.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz took a break from his regular game to put his golf skills to test at the Spanish Open this week. After skipping the ongoing tennis event, the Shanghai Masters, he reached Madrid to dominate the golf course for a change. Alcaraz teed up with Jon Rahm and surprised the audience as he overtook the golfer with his very first shot.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The fans were quick to share their comments on the tennis professional's swing at the Pro-Am event. In addition, Alcaraz is not the first tennis player to impress fans with his golf skills in the recent past. Retired tennis professional Andy Murray put up a brilliant performance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Pro-Am last week on October 1.

The golf world reacted to the post by NUCLR Golf as they remarked on Carlos Alcaraz's swing and lauded his hand-eye coordination. Here are some comments by the fans.

Ad

One fan compared his swing with prominent golfers, saying:

"Better than Bryson & Brooks"
A fan&#039;s comment - Source - @golfan101_ on X
A fan's comment - Source - @golfan101_ on X
"These top class tennis players could match some guys on the tour example Andy Murray."
Ad
A user&#039;s remark - Source - @dubshn1028 on X
A user's remark - Source - @dubshn1028 on X
"Better hand eye coordination than 99.9% of all golfers."
Ad
A fan&#039;s observation - Source - @greg73017 on X
A fan's observation - Source - @greg73017 on X

A few of the fans appreciated Alcaraz's routine-

Ad
"Meticulous lad in his setup routine. Good result!"
Comment by a user - Source - @JGrahamMac1 on X
Comment by a user - Source - @JGrahamMac1 on X
"Amazing hand/eye coordination is a huge reason why so many tennis pro's are able to be very good golfers."
Ad
A fan&#039;s compliment - Source - @gregnmitchell on X
A fan's compliment - Source - @gregnmitchell on X
"Alcaraz bombing it with Rahm? Tennis power meets golf IQ—deadly combo. Swing thoughts? 📈"
Ad
Another fan shared their excitement- Source - @RivalsGolf on X
Another fan shared their excitement- Source - @RivalsGolf on X

This is not the first time Carlos Alcaraz has tried his hand at golf. In September, during the U.S. Open, one of the four tennis Grand Slams, Alcaraz teamed up with Sergio Garcia.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz plays golf with Sergio Garcia and David Puig

Following his quarter-final match at the 2025 U.S. Open, Carlos Alcaraz played a doubles golf match with Sergio Garcia and David Puig alongside his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. Speaking about how golf helps him and teaming up with the LIV golfers, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"I just feel really peaceful when I go out and playing some golf on the golf course. Yeah, tomorrow Sergio is here with David as well, so we are going to play some golf. I will try to learn from them. My handicap right now is 14. It's getting down, but it takes time."

Alcaraz also asked Garcia to give him 10 to 15 shots. However, the golfer ended up giving him 18 shots during the match.

About the author
Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Sports Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. Though initially unfamiliar with golf, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

Know More
Edited by Anusha M
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications