Sergio Garcia reveals what helped $40M worth tennis player win 2025 US Open

Sergio Garcia recently shared his views regarding the winner of the 2025 US Open. In his statement, Garcia revealed what stood beneficial behind the $40-million-worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) tennis icon's remarkable victory.

The LIV golfer and Carlos Alcaraz have a history of sharing a friendly and supportive rapport. The duo has also played golf together in recent times. In an interview with CLAY, Sergio Garcia revealed that playing golf helps Alcaraz to stay 'disconnected' and 'happy'.

"Probably playing golf with Juan Carlos, David Puig and me helped him a little bit this week too. Carlos needs to be happy, relaxed, energised, to feel free. Golf helps him achieve that, it helps him disconnect. It’s like tennis helps me disconnect from golf."

Talking about Alcaraz's golfing skills, Sergio Garcia praised the Tennis icon. The Spaniard said:

"He has good potential in golf. He’s only been playing for a few years, but he’s good at it, he’s fast, he really enjoys it, which is important. He can achieve a fairly low handicap and enjoy himself a lot..."

Garcia was talking about his recent outing with Alcaraz before the latter faced Novak Djokovic in the US Open semis. Alcaraz paired up with David Puig, and Sergio Garcia teamed up with the Tennis icon's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. The session ended with Puig and Alcaraz edging Garcia and Puig out 1-up on hole 18.

2025 US Open semifinals witnessed Alcaraz defeating The Joker in straight sets: 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2. In the finals, the Spanish Tennis icon defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets: 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, winning his second US Open title. Sergio Garcia and his wife were present at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to support the Tennis icon. Alcaraz acknowledged his friend's presence in the 2025 US Open final by mimicking Garcia's golf swing with his tennis racket.

Carlos Alcaraz recalled his experience of playing golf with Sergio Garcia

Before stepping up against Sinner in the final round of the 2025 US Open, Alcaraz talked with the press. He was asked by the reporter about his activities during the downtime he got before the US Open semis. While talking about his golf session with Sergio Garcia, the two-time Wimbledon winner claimed that the golfer owes him money (quoted by CLAY):

"He owes me $200 right now. Yeah, I had two days, and I played a game with Sergio, with David, and they’re here with Juanqui as well. I played with David, we beat them, so it was a good day..."

When Alcaraz was pressed by the media to talk about his win against Garcia again, the golfer laughed and said:

"They didn’t hear? They didn’t hear? What I say is I won. $400 I won. So that’s all you should know."

Garcia did not shy away from commenting on his match against Alcaraz. The Spaniard acknowledged his defeat against the Tennis icon in the doubles match. Garcia further revealed that Alcaraz was given an 18-shot advantage, and his coach had nine shots to play.

