Carlos Alcaraz rubs shoulders with golfers Jon Rahm & Shane Lowry, flaunts his own golf swing as he continues recovery amid Shanghai Masters absence

The ATP World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, recently competed alongside compatriot and elite golfer Jon Rahm at the Open de España Pro-Am and was also seen enjoying his time with Shane Lowry. The tennis sensation is recovering from an ankle injury he sustained during the Japan Open last month and is not playing at the Shanghai Masters.At the Japan Open, Alcaraz defeated Sebastian Baez, Zizou Bergs, Brandon Nakashima, and Casper Ruud to reach the final. He faced World No. 4 Taylor Fritz in the summit clash and defeated him 6-4, 6-4. Alcaraz sustained the injury during his opening round but still competed to win his eighth title of the season.His absence from tennis allowed the Spaniard to compete at Madrid's Open de España Pro-Am, Spain's national open golf championship. He entered the tournament as an amateur partner for Jon Rahm. The 30-year-old golfer is a former World No. 1 and winner of the 2023 Masters Tournament, the 2021 U.S. Open, and multiple PGA Tour and European Tour events.While enjoying golf, Alcaraz was also seen engaging in a conversation with Irish golfer Shane Lowry, who won the 2025 Ryder Cup, the 2019 Open Championship, and the 2009 Irish Open, among other titles.Carlos Alcaraz also enjoyed a fun golfing session alongside Swiss legend Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, and Casper Ruud in San Francisco ahead of the Laver Cup last month. Alcaraz's Team Europe lost to Team World, featuring Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and other elite stars.When Carlos Alcaraz garnered high praise from golf icon Jon RahmCarlos Alcaraz and Jon Rahm Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Previews - Source: GettyDuring an interview with Fox News Digital (via Fox Sports) last year, the Spanish golf icon sang praises for Carlos Alcaraz and his achievements.&quot;He’s surely on that path. I don’t think anybody expected this. As [Rafael] Nadal is coming to an end of his career, to all of a sudden, overnight, Carlos shows up and becomes the greatest next star. It’s so interesting. All of a sudden, you go from Nadal with 22 Grand Slams and has accomplished all these great things, boom. Two years later, this guy has four. It’s absolutely insane,&quot; Rahm said.He continued:&quot;Can’t say enough good things about him. You got a guy that carries himself well, very charismatic. He's absolute fire on the court and somebody that definitely provides a lot of entertainment. It’s quite special.&quot;So far, Alcaraz has won 24 ATP Tour singles titles, including six Grand Slams.