"Completely fake" - Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero sends strongly-worded message to dismiss cancer speculation amid absence from his team

Juan Carlos Ferrero has dismissed the recent rumors about his health, calling them &quot;completely fake&quot;. The Spanish coach issued a statement on Monday, October 6, and dismissed the &quot;fake news&quot; about him suffering from cancer.The 45-year-old is a one-time Grand Slam winner, having won the French Open in 2003. He also boasts 16 ATP singles titles, including four Masters tournaments. After retiring from professional tennis, he took up the coaching role and has been mentoring the current World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, since 2019.Juan Carlos Ferrero was not part of Alcaraz's coaching team in the latter's recent Laver Cup and Japan Open campaigns, which triggered rumours about his health. Alcaraz's coach took to social media to address the rumors around his health. He made it clear that he is not suffering from cancer and also expressed his concern about the speculation over sensitive topics.&quot;During this last days there have been many fake news and rumors about my health, saying that I’m suffering from Cancer,&quot; Juan Carlos Ferrero wrote in ihis Instagram post. &quot;I want to be clear: This is completely fake. Moreover than deny it, I would like to express my concern on using such a sensible topics to generate clicks and views. Cancer is a serious disease that has marked my family and many others. This topic deserves maximum respect.&quot;The former World No.1 also called for responsibility from those who spread rumors about his health.&quot;I appreciate the supportive messages but, above all, I would like to request responsability to those who spread this kind of information without checking its veracity,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJuan Carlos Ferrero was expected to join Alcaraz in the Shanghai Masters earlier this month, but the six-time Grand Slam winner withdrew from the ATP 1000 event after picking up an ankle injury in Japan last month.Juan Carlos Ferrero missed the Rotterdam Open due to health issuesDespite suffering an ankle injury in his first-round match, Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious in Japan last month. The Spaniard was without his long-term coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, in Tokyo, and then skipped the Shanghai Masters to recover from his minor injury.This was not the first time Alcaraz has found success without his main coach this season. Carlos Ferrero earlier missed the Rotterdam Open in February due to a cold and was later absent from Alcaraz's triumph at Monte-Carlo. He did return to court to help the 21-year-old win the French Open, but then skipped the 2025 Queen's Club Championships in June due to unknown reasons.Meanwhile, Samuel Lopez, Carlos Alcaraz's second coach, stepped into the primary role to assist the World No. 1 in Rotterdam, Monte Carlo, and Tokyo. Juan Carlos Ferrero is likely to reunite with the 2025 US Open champion in the upcoming Six Kings Slam tournament, an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia, later this month.