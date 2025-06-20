Absent from start of Carlos Alcaraz's grass season, coach Juan Carlos Ferrero set for quick reunion with Spaniard

Carlos Alcaraz with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero
Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, is absent from his team as the young Spaniard plays at the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club. Ferrero is expected to return in time for Alcaraz's Wimbledon title defence, according to reports.

Alcaraz is fresh off a successful title defence at the French Open, where he defeated World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster final. Ferrero was present at Roland Garros to guide the 22-year-old to his fifth Grand Slam title.

Days later, Alcaraz has returned to competition as he attempts to adjust to the grasscourts in time for Wimbledon. The World No. 2 is the top seed at the HSBC Championships in Queen's. However, he is accompanied by Samuel Lopez as his coach instead of Ferrero, as the latter is taking a break.

MARCA reports that Ferrero will return to Alcaraz's team next Monday, with a week in hand to prepare for Wimbledon. The two-time Wimbledon champion will begin his campaign at the grasscourt Slam on Monday, June 30, as the defending champion.

Lopez officially joined Alcaraz’s team at the end of 2024 as an additional coach, with Ferrero remaining the head coach. Throughout 2025, Lopez has stepped in at several events where Ferrero was absent, giving the head coach more flexibility while ensuring Alcaraz remains well-supported.

"With Carlos Alcaraz, everything is possible" - Juan Carlos Ferrero after the French Open 2025 final

Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 French Open
Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz etched his name deeper into tennis history with an astonishing comeback in the 2025 French Open final. Trailing two sets down and facing three match points at 5-3, 0‑40 in the fourth, he fought back to defeat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2). It was his first-ever comeback from two sets to love down and secured his second Roland Garros title.

"I think his strength is keeping believing all the time until the last ball is gone. And he tries and tries,” Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero said (via ATPTour.com). "It was a thing [when] he was Love-40 in the fourth, this 5-3 [game], and he looked at me and still made [a motion to] me like this with the racquet, like saying, 'I'm still here’, saying, ‘Vamos’."
"I’m not going to say that I was believing that he was able to recover from that 5-3, Love-40. But one more time with Carlos Alcaraz, everything is possible, and he did it again. Amazing [achievement]," he added.

Ferrero also underscored Alcaraz’s natural affinity for big moments, highlighting how, even in his early career on Challenger and 250/500 circuits, he seized every opportunity to fight under pressure.

Now 5‑0 in Grand Slam finals, Alcaraz has shifted focus to the grass season. At the HSBC Championships at Queen’s, he battled past Adam Walton and Jaume Munar before reaching the quarter-finals. He’s set to face Arthur Rinderknech on Friday, June 20.

