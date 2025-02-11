"Reminded him that Carlos Alcaraz has surpassed him" - Spaniard's coach reveals how they pulled Juan Carlos Ferrero's leg after Rotterdam win

Carlos Alcaraz’s coach, Samuel Lopez, shared a lighthearted moment from their team after the 21-year-old young Spaniard’s victory in Rotterdam. Following Alcaraz’s early exit from the Australian Open, he bounced back to claim his first title of the 2025 season. Lopez revealed that they had some fun at the expense of Juan Carlos Ferrero, pulling his leg after the win.

On Sunday, February 9, Alcaraz took on Alex de Minaur in the final of the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. After an intense one-hour and 54-minute battle, Alcaraz claimed his first indoor title, defeating de Minaur 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Samuel Lopez joined Carlos Alcaraz’s coaching team in December 2024, working alongside Juan Carlos Ferrero. After Alcaraz’s impressive victory, Lopez shared the excitement with Ferrero over a video call. Speaking to Eurosport from the gym at Rotterdam Ahoy, he shared his insights on the Spaniard’s performance.

When asked whether he had spoken to Juan Carlos Ferrero about Spaniards coaching, Lopez responded:

“I have been talking to Juan Carlos every day before the matches. He gave me tips about each player, advice about Carlos, etc. He has been with Carlos for seven years and knows him much better than I do. “

He also joked around with Ferrero, teasing him as Alcaraz overtook him in the number of ATP titles.

“After the final we shared this title with him and reminded him that he has already surpassed him in titles, in addition to having won here, where Juan Carlos lost the final to Hewitt.”

With this triumph, Alcaraz secured his 17th ATP Tour title, surpassing Ferrero’s 16-title record. He also made history as the first Spanish player to win the tournament in its 52-year history. Additionally, he became the first player to claim victory on his tournament debut since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004. Interestingly, Ferrero also reached the final in 2004 but finished as the runner-up against Hewitt.

Carlos Alcaraz opens up about surpassing Juan Carlos Ferrero's title count

After winning his first ATP 500 title in the Netherlands, Carlos Alcaraz expressed his joy while also taking the lead in his friendly rivalry with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. Reflecting on the victory, he said:

“I am very happy to be the first Spaniard to win here, and to have beaten Juan Carlos, with whom we always have a feud.”

He also said he felt blessed to join the ranks of legends who had won this title before him, including Roger Federer and Arthur Ashe, who each claimed it three times, as well as Stefan Edberg and Jimmy Connors, who won it twice.

“In general, I am very satisfied to have put my name alongside the winners of this tournament, where there are great legends of our sport who have played and won it.”

