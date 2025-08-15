Brandel Chamblee defends Bryson DeChambeau's exclusion from PGA Tour events ahead of the Ryder Cup 2025

A Sports Illustrated report indicated Bryson DeChambeau's exclusion from the Procore Championship even though other Ryder Cup Team USA golfers will play in it. Brandel Chamblee has sided with the fact that the LIV golfer was not granted any exemption for this.

Captain Keegan Bradley told SI that he reportedly wants his team to participate in the Procore Championship as a form of warmup before competing in Bethpage Black. Shortly after reports emerged about Bryson DeChambeau reportedly not being welcomed, Brandel Chamblee chimed in.

The golf analyst sided with the PGA Tour for keeping a distance from LIV Golf. While answering a fan's question regarding Team USA's stance on this matter, Chamblee praised Bryson DeChambeau at first.

However, he did not hold himself back from throwing a loaded jab at the Saudi PIF-backed golf league. The golf analyst wrote:

"Bryson is a hell of a player.... But he comes dragging the baggage of a medievally funded, every word in support of, destroying the tour it speaks of, poorly ran, weakly competed tour of mostly malcontents who sought to turn their success in golf to a pro golf game changer..."

Take a look at Chamblee's full X post regarding Bryson DeChambeau here:

Screenshot from Chamblee's post on DeChambeau on X / @Chambleebrandel on X

Chamblee's criticism of LIV Golf is not something new. The golf analyst has been one of the loudest critics of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league for months now.

He has accused the LIV on a lot of grounds and even pointed fingers at Bryson DeChambeau's fellow LIV player, Phil Mickelson. It did land the Golf Analyst in some serious hot water, earning him some jabs from LIV fans and Anthony Kim.

It's worth noting that Chamblee has always been vocal about DeChambeau's worth as a professional golfer and admired his skills.

When Brandel Chamblee labelled Bryson DeChambeau as "one of the best things" in pro golf

Last year, the veteran golf analyst and former pro golfer was talking about his analysis of the final U.S. Open round. DeChambeau clinched the prestigious major title for the second time in 2024. On that note, a fan asked Chamblee to say something good about the two-time US Open champ.

While talking about Bryson, Chamblee acknowledged his value as a professional golfer. He praised DeChambeau for going beyond his ways:

"Bryson is one of the best things to ever happen to golf. He’s a reminder that professional golf isn’t just about putting a number on the board but giving back to those that pay for their purses and privilege by fulfilling every media obligation, going beyond and further..."

Take a look at Brandel Chamblee's X post regarding the Crushers GC Captain here:

There have been numerous instances where he praised DeChambeau's swing and even compared his driving distance with that of golfing great Jack Nicklaus.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More