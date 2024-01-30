Breaking: Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf team revealed as Tyyrell Hatton joins the Spanish golfer

Ahead of his official debut with the tour, LIV Golf has revealed Jon Rahm's official team logo and its branding. It was reported long ago that it would be called Legion XIII and have Roman-esque theming, and now that has come to fruition with its official reveal.

The logo features a lion with the Legion XIII name circling it. Their branding features the phrase "Together we conquer" repeated over and over again, with one of each word in white to stand out, as well as the team name.

It's the first time since LIV was formed that a brand new team has debuted. It was part of the deal, which included a massive signing fee that got Rahm on board in the first place.

The league also debuted its official trailer for the team, giving fans something to look forward to as they wait patiently for the new season to arrive. The hype for Rahm has officially arrived.

The team is helmed by Rahm, but it just signed Tyrell Hatton and officially announced him. He joined for a $50 million signing fee and fit right in with the roster since it was in need of another player. Initially, they were trying to sign Wyndham Clark but failed to do so.

Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent, the latter of which just earned his LIV membership after a qualifier, are the other two players on Rahm's team. They would look to dethrone Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC in the team race this season.

Jon Rahm's new team is taking shape

To leave the PGA Tour, Jon Rahm was paid handsomely and given his own team to captain. That team was named after the Roman Empire and has been slowly building towards this epic debut.

Jon Rahm has finally begun to appear as an LIV Golf member

Rahm would make his debut as a member of LIV tomorrow in a press conference, but he's speaking alone. The star golfer won't have his teammates with him, but that's not surprising given the stature of the new addition as well as how impactful it is for the tour at large.

Ahead of that, his branding has finally been revealed. As if fans didn't already think so, Rahm and his squad would be a fun team to watch coming into the new season.